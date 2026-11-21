The Toronto Raptors are finally back in the win column after beating the Detroit Pistons 105-102 in the NBA Cup game inside Little Caesars Arena.

The Raptors were led by as much as 14, which is a common pattern in their recent games, but they nearly squandered it late. Luckily for them, a big bucket from Scottie Barnes in his return to the lineup helped the Raptors cross the finish line victorious.

Here's a look at three winners and a loser from the matchup.

Winner: Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scottie Barnes made the most of his return to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards to manage his recent injury. Barnes scored a game-high 29 points on 14 of 21 shooting, including the go-ahead bucket with seconds to go.

Barnes's presence on the floor for the Raptors takes so much pressure off of everybody else, and it is incredibly recognizable. His impact goes beyond the box score because he makes life easier for each of his teammates, and it puts the team in a much better place to win basketball games.

Winner: Allen Graves

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Allen Graves got his first career start against the Pistons, and he made the most of it. He also managed to notch career highs in points and rebounds with a 20-point, 10-rebound effort for his first career double-double.

Graves started in place of RJ Barrett, who missed his second game due to a hamstring strain. If Graves is going to play like this, he might earn himself a spot in the starting lineup permanently. His ability to crash the boards and shoot the ball effectively and efficiently makes him incredibly valuable to Toronto. He also had three steals, including a game-sealing one in the final seconds, intercepting Cade Cunningham's pass in an attempt to win the game.

Winner: Immanuel Quickley

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham shoots on Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immanuel Quickley also did his part in the win, scoring 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting while also distributing the ball for 10 assists.

This was Quickley's first double-double of the season, and it's a positive sign moving forward that he is helping the team win with three key players out: Kawhi Leonard, Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles.

Loser: Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter shoots in the second half against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja'Kobe Walter was the only starter who struggled to shoot the ball. He made just 2 of his 11 shots for eight points during the game, which is lower than his season scoring average of 12.2.

Walter has stepped up a lot in the last couple of games, so the standards are growing. When he doesn't reach those standards, it lands him in the loser section.

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