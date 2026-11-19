3 Takeaways from Raptors Loss vs. AJ Dybantsa, Wizards
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The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after a 102-99 loss against the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back at Scotiabank Arena.
With Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett on the sidelines due to injury, the Raptors were in a tough spot, but fought valiantly against a Wizards team that came into the game on an eight-game losing streak.
Lack of Depth Made Big Difference
Collin Murray-Boyles' Illness Didn't Help
Lack of Turnovers is Sign of Progress
The Raptors will return to the court on Friday to take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in their third NBA Cup game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener