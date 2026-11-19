The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after a 102-99 loss against the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back at Scotiabank Arena.

With Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett on the sidelines due to injury, the Raptors were in a tough spot, but fought valiantly against a Wizards team that came into the game on an eight-game losing streak.

Lack of Depth Made Big Difference

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles as Washington Wizards center Felix Okpara defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Murray-Boyles' Illness Didn't Help

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns tries to steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lack of Turnovers is Sign of Progress

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors will return to the court on Friday to take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in their third NBA Cup game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

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