The Toronto Raptors are looking to get back in the win column as they welcome the Washington Wizards to town, and the matchup presents an opportunity for the Raptors to rediscover their identity.

After consecutive losses to the New York Knicks, Washington presents a favourable matchup on paper, but Toronto cannot afford to approach this game as an automatic victory.

For a team still searching for consistency on both ends of the floor, this matchup offers an opportunity to build momentum and reinforce the habits necessary for sustained success.

Here are four questions the Raptors need to answer to get back on track.

Can the Raptors Dominate the Offensive Glass?

Washington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis fouls Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Toronto’s greatest advantages is its ability to generate extra possessions through physicality, activity and relentless pursuit of the basketball.

Against a Washington team that has struggled defensively, the Raptors should be looking to punish the Wizards on the offensive glass. Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles give Toronto the size, strength and instincts to create second-chance opportunities consistently.

Murray-Boyles, in particular, has demonstrated an ability to impact possessions without needing the ball in his hands. His physicality, positioning and relentless motor make him a difficult matchup for opponents attempting to finish defensive possessions.

For a Raptors team that can struggle on the perimeter, dominating the offensive glass provides an alternative pathway. Toronto doesn’t necessarily need to shoot exceptionally well if it can consistently manufacture additional possessions.

The key will be balancing aggression with defensive responsibility. Toronto must attack the glass without compromising its transition defense, ensuring missed opportunities don’t turn into easy baskets at the other end.

Who Will Win the Three-Point Battle?

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three-point line remains one of Toronto’s biggest offensive question marks.

The Raptors have enough offensive talent to generate quality looks in theory, but their inability to actually capitalize and generate those opportunities remains a mystery.

Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamison Battle will be important in providing spacing, while Barnes and RJ Barrett need to make decisive reads when the defense collapses.

Toronto doesn’t necessarily need to win the three-point battle through volume. It needs to create efficient looks, limit Washington’s opportunities, and prevent perimeter shooting from becoming the great equalizer.

An emphasis on ball movement, quick decisions and attacking defensive rotations should help Toronto generate the quality of attempts its offense needs.

Can the Raptors Win the Transition Battle?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto is at its best when the game becomes chaotic.

The Raptors possess the tools to turn stops into immediate offensive opportunities. When they generate turnovers, run the floor, and attack defenses, they become significantly more difficult to contain.

Washington’s defensive struggles should provide opportunities for Toronto to push the tempo, but winning the transition battle requires more than simply playing fast.

Barnes is particularly dangerous when initiating the break, while Barrett thrives when he can attack downhill before defenses get established.

However, Toronto must avoid allowing its own offensive mistakes to fuel Washington’s transition opportunities. Poor shot selection, careless turnovers and undisciplined offensive rebounding can quickly turn an advantage into a liability.

There is an important distinction between playing quickly and playing recklessly. Toronto needs to find that balance.

Can Toronto Deliver 48 Minutes of 94-Foot Basketball?

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson passes the ball away from Toronto Raptors guards Immanuel Quickley and Ja'Kobe Walter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest question facing the Raptors isn’t about talent or matchups. It’s about consistency.

Toronto has demonstrated an ability to overwhelm opponents with its defensive intensity, length and physicality. When the Raptors are connected defensively, they can make life miserable for opposing offenses.

The problem has been sustaining that identity throughout an entire game.

Too often, stretches of excellent basketball have been undermined by lapses in concentration, inconsistent effort, and possessions in which Toronto allows opponents to operate comfortably.

Against Washington, the Raptors need to establish their identity from the opening tip and maintain it for all 48 minutes.

Murray-Boyles has emerged as an important catalyst for that approach, providing relentless defensive activity and the versatility to pressure opponents across multiple positions.

But 94-foot basketball cannot be the responsibility of one player.

It requires collective commitment, disciplined aggression and a willingness to make opponents uncomfortable on every possession on both sides of the court.

For Toronto, this matchup should be about more than simply defeating an inferior opponent. It should be an opportunity to reinforce the habits and identity that will ultimately determine the team’s ceiling.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.