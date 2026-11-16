The RJ Barrett experience has always been something of a contradiction. At his best, the Toronto Raptors wing is a powerful downhill scorer capable of putting pressure on the rim, creating opportunities in transition and generating offense when he gets to his preferred spots. At his worst, he is an inefficient, ball-dominant offensive player whose defensive shortcomings can undermine much of the value he provides on the other end of the floor.

Unfortunately for Toronto, the balance between those two versions of Barrett has increasingly tilted in the wrong direction.

With the Raptors beginning to establish an identity around Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard and Collin Murray-Boyles, the question is no longer whether Barrett is a talented offensive player. He unquestionably is. The question is whether his particular collection of strengths and weaknesses makes sense alongside the core Toronto is building.

Increasingly, the answer appears to be no.

An Effective Scorer, but an Inefficient Offensive Fit

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a distinction between being an effective scorer and being an effective offensive player within a particular system. Barrett is capable of the former, but his ability to consistently provide the latter remains questionable.

When Barrett gets downhill, attacks a rotating defense, or establishes position inside the arc as a second-side attacker, he can be extremely difficult to contain. His physicality and ability to absorb contact allow him to create opportunities that many wings cannot manufacture.

The problem is everything that happens between those opportunities.

Barrett is shooting just 28.8% from three-point range on 5.1 attempts per game, a particularly concerning number for an off-ball wing operating alongside players who thrive with space to attack. His 51.1% effective field goal percentage sits approximately seven percent below the league average, further illustrating the limitations of his overall offensive efficiency.

His decision-making compounds those issues.

Toronto wants to operate a motion-based offense predicated on quick reads, ball movement, and exploiting defensive advantages before opponents can recover. Yet nearly 17% of Barrett’s touches last six seconds or longer.

For a player who isn’t functioning as the team’s primary offensive initiator, that is a troubling tendency.

Too frequently, Barrett catches the basketball, surveys the defense and allows the possession to stagnate. His propensity to dribble into traps and double teams creates unnecessary turnovers, forces difficult passes, and allows defenses to reset.

Rather than functioning as a complementary offensive weapon, Barrett can become an obstacle to the very offensive environment Toronto is attempting to create.

His rim pressure remains valuable, but it cannot consistently compensate for poor perimeter shooting, questionable processing and possessions that grind the offense to a halt.

The Defensive Issues Have Become Impossible to Ignore

Memphis Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As frustrating as Barrett’s offensive inconsistencies can be, they pale in comparison to the problems he creates defensively.

His defensive shortcomings are not simply a matter of physical limitations or occasionally losing an individual matchup. They are rooted in a lack of awareness and recognition, and in an inability to consistently execute the responsibilities required within a connected defensive system.

Off the ball, Barrett routinely struggles to identify developing actions, navigate screens and recognize when opponents are manipulating Toronto’s defensive coverage.

The results are often disastrous.

Backdoor cuts go unrecognized. Rotations arrive late or never materialize. Opposing players exploit his positioning, forcing teammates to abandon their own assignments to compensate for breakdowns that should never have occurred.

For a team attempting to build its identity around defensive versatility, physicality and collective execution, those mistakes are especially damaging.

Barnes, Leonard and Murray-Boyles provide Toronto with the foundation of a potentially suffocating defensive unit. Their ability to switch, disrupt passing lanes, pressure ball handlers and erase mistakes creates opportunities for the Raptors to establish a genuinely imposing defensive identity.

But even the most versatile defenders cannot consistently compensate for teammates who fail to recognize basic actions away from the basketball.

Barrett’s season-long on/off net-rating differential is minus-9.2, meaning Toronto’s net rating is 9.2 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the floor than with him off.

On/off numbers are influenced by rotations, opponents and lineup combinations, and should never be treated as definitive evaluations of individual players. However, in Barrett’s case, the statistical evidence aligns with what has become increasingly apparent on film.

His presence is not consistently helping Toronto win possessions, particularly on the defensive end.

Last Night’s Benching Decision Should Be a Wake-Up Call

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The frustration surrounding Barrett’s performance appeared to reach a breaking point when he was finally sent to the bench last night.

It was a significant moment for a player whose offensive production has often provided a degree of insulation from criticism of his broader impact.

Whether the decision was intended primarily as a message or represented the beginning of a more substantial adjustment to his role, it was difficult to ignore the implications.

Toronto cannot continue to sacrifice defensive integrity and offensive cohesion simply because Barrett can score.

There is a difference between accepting occasional mistakes from a player learning a new system and repeatedly tolerating the same breakdowns from an established veteran.

Barrett’s struggles are not new. His defensive awareness, inconsistent perimeter shooting and tendency to overdribble have been recurring concerns throughout his career.

At some point, those weaknesses have to be addressed through tangible improvement or a reduction in responsibility.

The apparent frustration that has surfaced should be viewed as an opportunity for Barrett to reassess how he can contribute to winning basketball.

He does not need to become a 40% three-point shooter or an elite individual defender overnight. But he does need to make quicker decisions, compete with greater consistency away from the ball and demonstrate a much stronger understanding of his responsibilities within Toronto’s defensive structure.

If those adjustments don’t materialize, the Raptors have little reason to continue treating his current role as untouchable.

Toronto’s Future May Be Better Without Barrett

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes, Allen Graves, Jakob Poelt, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley look on against Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most important element of this discussion is Barrett’s contract.

With a $29.6 million expiring deal, Toronto has a potentially useful financial asset as it explores ways to upgrade the roster around its emerging core.

That does not necessarily mean Barrett himself carries significant positive trade value. His defensive limitations, inconsistent outside shooting and substantial salary could make finding the right trade partner difficult.

However, an expiring contract of that size can provide valuable salary-matching flexibility, particularly if the Raptors are willing to attach draft capital to pursue a player who better complements their foundational pieces.

And that should be the priority.

Toronto does not necessarily need another high-usage scorer. It needs players who can defend within a sophisticated team structure, make quick offensive decisions, space the floor and thrive without dominating possessions.

Those are precisely the areas where Barrett has struggled.

The Raptors have a compelling foundation in Barnes, Leonard and Murray-Boyles, three players whose collective versatility creates the possibility of building something genuinely distinctive.

Surrounding that trio with players who compromise defensive execution and restrict offensive spacing would be a failure to maximize their strengths.

Barrett can still provide value as a downhill attacker, transition finisher and secondary scoring option. But that value needs to exist within the framework of what Toronto is trying to accomplish, rather than requiring the team to accommodate his limitations continually.

The Raptors are reaching a point where their identity is becoming clearer, and with that clarity comes a responsibility to make difficult roster decisions.

For Barrett, the path forward is straightforward, even if the necessary improvements are not.

He must become a more disciplined defender, a quicker decision-maker and a more reliable complementary offensive player.

Otherwise, Toronto needs to seriously consider whether the RJ Barrett experience has run its course.

Because as this Raptors team continues to evolve, there is increasingly little room for a player whose individual scoring ability comes at such a substantial collective cost.

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