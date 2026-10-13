3 Things to Watch: Knicks vs. Raptors Preseason

The Toronto Raptors are opening up the doors to their beloved Scotiabank Arena for the first time since Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs back in May, as they welcome the defending champion New York Knicks.

The Raptors split their first two preseason games in Quebec City and Vancouver, but now they return home to give Toronto fans a sneak preview of what's to come this season. Here's a look at three things I'm watching ahead of the matchup.

Kawhi Leonard is Back!

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard talks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard was a full participant in practice ahead of the matchup against the Knicks. After missing the team's first two preseason games, Leonard is going to give it a go in the exhibition matchup against the defending champions.

It remains to be seen how much Leonard will play. It would be a surprise if he spent more than 15 minutes on the floor, but he needs to get a little bit of run under his belt ahead of the team's season opener next week against the Chicago Bulls.

Ja'Kobe Walter Off the Bench

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Leonard back in the starting lineup, the Raptors will get a chance to put Ja'Kobe Walter in the second unit, which is where he will play more during the regular season. Walter has been growing over the offseason, and he has a chance to make a strong impact for Toronto in its second unit.

Seeing how he fits alongside his bench mates after the off-season of growth he's had could give the Raptors a better idea of what they should expect moving forward.

Knicks on Second Night of a Back-to-Back

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shields the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Joan Beringer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be an unfortunate detail because the Knicks played last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. This means that there likely won't be a lot of the top players available for the game against Toronto.

The Raptors and Knicks play a two-game series this week, with both teams heading to MSG on Thursday night. It should give the Raptors a chance to truly get their footing against an opponent that is not at their caliber.

Tip-off between the Knicks and Raptors is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.

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