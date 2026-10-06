Projected Raptors Starting Lineup and Rotation for 2026-27: 3 Questions to Ask

The Toronto Raptors are just over two weeks away from the start of the regular season, which will set them on a path of an 82-game gauntlet against the rest of the league.

The Raptors are hoping to strive for better this season as they look to make a run towards a championship following a 2025-26 campaign that saw improvement, but not the desired result after being eliminated in the first round at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's a look at three rotation questions the Raptors need to answer either during training camp or early in the season.

Who Will Start When Kawhi Leonard is Out?

Kawhi Leonard talks to the media during Toronto Raptors Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is set to join the starting lineup when the season begins, but there is no guarantee that he will be on the floor for all 82 of the Raptors' contests this season.

In the team's preseason opener against the Miami Heat in Quebec City, Leonard was sidelined, so the team opted for Jakob Poeltl to take his spot in the starting lineup. Poeltl performed well, scoring 8 points while making two 3-pointers, but just because he stepped in here doesn't mean that will be the case throughout the season.

The Raptors could eye a number of players for Leonard's vacated starting role when he is out. Second-year forward Collin Murray-Boyles also makes sense in this role if the team wants someone a little bigger on the court at the beginning of games. CMB shined last season, especially in the playoffs, so the Raptors will have to toy with both Murray-Boyles and Poeltl as the fifth member of the starting lineup when Leonard is sitting.

Which Player Will Back Up Jakob Poeltl at Centre?

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl gets ready for a free throw against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was an issue for the Raptors last season, and it will likely carry over into this one. Toronto doesn't have anyone on the 15-man roster, apart from Jakob Poeltl, who stands taller than 6-9.

Rookie Allen Graves and fourth-year pro Trayce Jackson-Davis are the tallest members of the team who could see that backup centre role. Graves played all five positions in college at Santa Clara, so the Raptors might feel comfortable putting him in that spot. At just 225 lbs., however, the rookie likely needs to add some weight in order to compete with some of the better bigs in the league.

Last season, Murray-Boyles was someone the Raptors relied on as a small-ball center at times. He only stands 6-7, but he also lost 20 lbs. over the offseason, which puts him closer to Graves's weight. This could be a challenge if Toronto needed him to play at the five.

The Raptors could also rely on two-way player Trey Jemison, who comes to the Raptors after being with the NBA champion New York Knicks last season.

Who is in the Closing Lineup?

Darko Rajakovic talks to the media during Toronto Raptors Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important aspect of the Raptors' lineup isn't necessarily who starts, but rather who finishes. This could look very different on a nightly basis based on how well players are performing during the game. Foul trouble also plays a role in all of this, but the Raptors are going to want their five best players on the floor when it is crunch time.

That could just be the starting lineup, which features Immanuel, RJ Barrett, Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Poeltl, but there could be some changes made to that group. Murray-Boyles is someone who could jump in, as well as third-year pro Jamal Shead and Walter. The Raptors are going to have to play it by ear on a nightly basis, and head coach Darko Rajakovic is going to have to feel out his players to see which combination works best for the current moment in the league.

Making strict rules about tanking is not an option, given that the Eastern Conference is expected to be as competitive as it's ever been since Michael Jordan was in the league. Every victory is going to count, so the Raptors have to win as many games as possible.

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