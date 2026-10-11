3 Winners, 1 Loser in Raptors Preseason Win vs. Clippers
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The Toronto Raptors are feeling pretty good after their 114-106 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
The Raptors got a better sense of what their team looks like going into the regular season, and their play with the top of their rotation was stellar in the first half. The Raptors were up by 12 going into halftime and cruised from there in the second half as they took their foot off the gas.
Here's a look at three winners and a loser from the game against the Clippers.
Winner: RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett was the star of the show for the Raptors against the Clippers. He scored a team-high 20 points while playing just 23 minutes.
Barrett is playing for a contract extension, and there's a chance he could get a new deal before the start of the season. Playing like this definitely helps his chances of possibly getting a new deal. Barrett is entering the final year of his contract, but playing like this is only going to force Toronto to make a long-term commitment to him in the long run.
Winner: Immanuel Quickley
It's a big season for Quickley, as the Raptors need him to take that next step in his development. By making 6 of his 8 shots from the floor, including 5 of 6 from downtown, he's doing just that. Quickley ended with a team-high +27 during the game, and his three-point threat makes him someone who can be very dangerous for opposing defences.
Winner: Kyle Anderson
Kyle Anderson got his first action with the Raptors after not participating in the team's preseason game against the Miami Heat. Anderson went scoreless in his 16 minutes on the floor, but the team got a chance to see what he looks like as a small-ball center.
The Raptors need production from that position beyond Jakob Poeltl, and there's a bit of uncertainty as to where that exactly will come from. Anderson filling that role makes sense because of his 6-8, 230-pound frame, which is slightly larger than Collin Murray-Boyles and Allen Graves, who did not participate in the game due to injury.
Loser: Chucky Hepburn
Hepburn was expected to get some run against the Clippers, but he left the game due to a hamstring strain.
Hepburn has a chance to be on the Raptors' roster at some point during the year, so it's important for him to get these reps during the preseason. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is, but this doesn't do him any favours with just one week of preseason left to play.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener