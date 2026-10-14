3 Winners, 1 Loser in Raptors 50-Point Win vs. Knicks

If every game of the Kawhi Leonard era for the Toronto Raptors is like their latest preseason matchup against the New York Knicks, they may never lose again.

The Raptors pulled out a 50-point win in Leonard's debut, winning 148-98 even though Leonard played just 17 minutes for the team. The Knicks were resting most of their starters after having played the previous night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden, but that doesn't mean the Raptors celebrate the win.

Here's a look at three big winners and one loser from the matchup.

Winner: Kawhi Leonard

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard during a break in the action against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard picked up right where he left off in a Raptors uniform seven years ago, and it was definitely a bright spot for the Raptors in this one. Leonard scored 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 three-pointers, in just 17 minutes of action during the Raptors' big win.

The crowd was really into Leonard's return, and the team definitely fed off that energy during the game. Having Leonard get some run before the start of the regular season is important, but it's clear after this game that he is in great shape and ready to make some noise for the Raptors.

Winner: Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles looks on against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles continued to showcase his growth, playing 16 minutes off the bench. CMB dropped 19 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field while also grabbing 9 rebounds. Murray-Boyles is going to be a key cog in Toronto's machine this season, and this game was proof of how he can contribute. The fact that he is shooting at such an efficient rate is an incredible sign of his growing development.

Winner: Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter keeps a ball in play against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Add another Raptors draft pick to the list. Ja'Kobe Walter also played well off the bench after playing in the starting lineup for Leonard in the last two games. Walter dropped 14 points in 18 minutes while making 4 of 6 shots from downtown. It looks like Walter is fitting nicely into that second unit, and he is going to be relied on a lot more heavily in the upcoming season.

Loser: Allen Graves

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves smiles during a break in the action against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the 2024 and 2025 draft picks for the Raptors shined, the 2026 rookie struggled a little bit. Allen Graves, the No. 19 overall pick in this summer's draft, made just one of seven shots from the field in 15 minutes of action. Graves also had four fouls, so he will need to clean up that part of his game.

There were some positive aspects to what he was doing on the court. This season is going to be a learning process for Graves, both in Toronto and the G League. Every opportunity for minutes that he gets will help him get ready for some key minutes for the Raptors either later in the season or beyond.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.