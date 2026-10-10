Raptors Trade Idea for Kyrie Irving Shouldn't Happen

Immanuel Quickley, amongst other Toronto Raptors, has been involved in trade scenarios over the last few seasons.

Most recently, Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley pitched a deal sending Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and a 2028 first-round pick (top-5 protected) for Kyrie Irving.

While there’s a few reasons as to why the Raptors wouldn’t give up guard depth and first-round draft capital for Irving, who is coming off a torn ACL, some still question Quickley’s fit within the Raptors’ rotation. It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see another transaction before the start of the regular season, but in any scenario, upgrading at point guard shouldn’t be the immediate move.

That’s because Immanuel Quickley has the opportunity to be a major difference maker with this Raptors squad, heading into this season. While Quickley isn’t quite the ‘floor general’ Raptors fans were used to with previous point guards, such as Kyle Lowry, he doesn’t necessarily need to be. There are obvious benefits to having a controller of tempo that organizes the offense, but Quickley thrives in off-ball scenarios, adding great range and the ability to push the offensive pace.

That is where we may see Quickley take a step forward this season, especially with their newest addition and the way the roster is currently constructed.

Kawhi Leonard Will Have A Positive Impact on Immanuel Quickley

Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It feels like a blanket statement at this point, but Kawhi Leonard makes everybody around him better. The upgrade from Brandon Ingram has just as much offensive benefits as it does defensively. Ingram tends to take his time getting settled into an offensive set, creating opportunities from mid-range off of hesitation dribbles. Leonard on the other hand. Is a three-level scorer and can consistently draw double-team attention from any point of attack.

The latter is what will benefit Quickley’s game and create higher-quality opportunities in off-ball schemes. Quickley doesn’t need to be the offensive orchestrator for the Raptors in this case. With the attention that Leonard brings, he’ll be able to set up Quickley on long-range attempts or create lanes for either his patented floater or the extra pass for an easier bucket.

Quickley’s assist usage tells more of the story. According to Cleaning the Glass, Quickley ranked in just the 40th percentile amongst point guards, with an assist percentage of 26.9%. That puts him in similar company with Jamal Murray, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Maxey. This also has a co-relation with having a low turnover percentage, which Quickley finds himself in the 95th percentile at 8.7 per cent. So while trusted with the ball, the Raptors need him to contribute with the three-ball, when called upon.

Consistency is what will allow Quickley to have an even bigger impact. He averaged 16.4 points per game, which is a fine benchmark, but he’s likely going to see similar volume given the addition of eonard. It’s his efficiency that stands to take a leap, especially from long-range. Shooting 37.4 per cent from three last season is a good floor to have, but bumping that up closer to 40% would help move the needle for the Raptors, who look to improve from being a middle-of-the-pack offense.

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