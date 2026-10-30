4 Burning Questions Ahead of Magic vs. Raptors NBA Cup Game

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for NBA Cup action as they take on the Orlando Magic for the second game in a row.

The Raptors dismantled the Magic 129-99 in the teams' latest meeting, but the scores are back at zero, and the two teams are going to tip it up once more. To learn more about the Magic's current state of affairs, we spoke with Orlando Magic On SI contributor Ashley Mezewich.

What did you make of the Magic’s performance against the Raptors in the last game?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orlando Magic’s loss to the Raptors was disappointing. The Magic are down to two starters, but they need players to step up. Four to focus on are Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr., who needed to have more offensive production in this game. They struggled shooting from deep and turned the ball over too often as well.

Who needs to step up the most with Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs out?

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero greets guard Jalen Suggs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer is Franz Wagner and Anthony Black. Someone has to be the No. 1 option for the Magic and to take over games when needed. Wagner has to be that player. He showed his potential against the Knicks, but needs to be more of that player. Black has shown great upside. The Magic will need him thrive on the offensive end each night.

What is one thing people should know about the Magic that cannot be found in a box score?

Toronto Raptors guard Jaden Bradley reaches for the ball held by Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the individual performances, the Orlando Magic are capable of better performances and better offensive nights. It is just a matter of whether they get that or not. Looking at the first game’s stats, this wouldn’t be seen.

If the Magic were to beat the Raptors this time around, what would be the reason why?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball up court against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Magic want to win, response and adjustments will be key. The Orlando Magic will have to address the issues from the first matchup well. They must look at the film and address issues in practice to have a stronger performance this time around.

The tip-off between the Magic and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

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