The Toronto Raptors are back at home, hoping to start a win streak as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the game inching closer, we spoke with Milwaukee Bucks On SI contributor Tre Allen to learn more about the team's current state of affairs.

How have the Bucks been since their last meeting against the Raptors?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro drives against Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well the last time the Bucks played the Raptors they had one win. Eight games later, they still have one win, so still not good.

They’ve been close in games, Tyler Herro dropped 50 points against the Philadelphia 76ers but that win column still says one, so not good.

How close are the Bucks to snapping this losing streak?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries reacts after a foul call in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not really close. Sure, some of the games have been close but if they’re facing the same problems every game, it’s not just going to change overnight.

Also, the schedule they have has been brutal. If they don’t beat the Brooklyn Nets in their next game, then I don’t know when they’ll win their next game.

Which young Bucks player are you looking to take that next step in their development soon?

Milwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably Kel’el Ware.

Miami Heat fans were raving about him during the trade and maybe it was to make Bucks fans feel not as bad about trading Giannis, but he just hasn’t looked like the player that they were talking about.

He has the potential, but he’s been lackluster when the Bucks are already trying to get rid of Myles Turner.

If the Bucks were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They would have to keep them off the glass. Last time they played, the Raptors had 42 rebounds, 15 of them being offensive rebounds and 31 second-chance points. Also, execution down the stretch has been pretty bad if the 1-16 record didn’t tell.

What is your prediction for the game?

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead is pressured by Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injuries will give the Bucks a chance to defeat the Raptors but last time, without Scottie Barnes or Kawhi Leonard, Milwaukee still lost by double digits. So with Barnes out there, I still expect a loss for the Bucks. Raptors win 108-99.

The tip-off between the Bucks and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.

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