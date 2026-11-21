The Toronto Raptors are feeling pretty good about themselves after a 105-102 victory against the Detroit Pistons inside Little Caesars Arena.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Raptors, bringing their record to 6-10 through 16 games. The Raptors never gave up hope during their long losing streak, but a win should give them a lot of confidence moving forward.

Raptors Prove They Can Beat Top Competition

Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of the six wins the Raptors have this season, this was the first against a team with a winning record. The Raptors are a team that expects to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but they have yet to do so this season for a number of reasons.

A lot of that can be attributed to the team's health, as Kawhi Leonard has missed the last 14 games due to a knee injury, while Scottie Barnes has also missed a handful of games due to a groin injury and an illness. RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles are currently out, and the team has never truly had its full core together.

Even with key players out, the Raptors were able to go into enemy territory in a big game with the NBA Cup chances on the line. They were able to steal one from the Pistons, who had won four of their last five games leading into the contest.

Winning Chances Coming with Long Homestand

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro drives against Toronto Raptors guard Alijah Martin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The win could not come at a better time for the Raptors, who now get three consecutive home games in the next week at Scotiabank Arena. They have two very winnable games coming up against the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, which will round out their NBA Cup schedule.

In the middle of that comes three days in which the team can rest, get healthy, and celebrate American Thanksgiving. Their homestand concludes with a matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, which will test them immensely, but if they play like they did against the Pistons, they should be able to come out on top.

The Raptors will return to the court on Monday when they take on the one-win Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.

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