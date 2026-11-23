Toronto Raptors rookie Allen Graves took another step in the right direction after he made his own personal history in the team's 105-102 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Graves earned his first career start and notched career highs with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, including the game winner from a Cade Cunningham pass with seconds to go. Graves started in place of Collin Murray-Boyles, who was in the league's concussion protocol during the game. However, CMB is probable for the game, and there's a good chance he may be going back to the bench.

Raptors rookie Allen Graves 20 PTS (6-9 FG, 2-4 3P, 6-6 FT), 10 REB (4 OREB), 1 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, +12 vs. Pistons



Made game-winning steal to seal it pic.twitter.com/83a8Vtg9Qd — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 21, 2026

Whether Graves starts or not, he is going to approach every game with the same energy.

“Allen did a great job. He brought a lot of energy to the game. He did really good job with with the game assignments and knowing what he needs to do with coverages, how to guard his man, how he can help us, and he was also very efficient on offensive side of the ball,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat.

What Should Raptors Do with Allen Graves?

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves is definitely building some confidence with the promotion of the starting lineup, but he shouldn't get too comfortable, as any rookie does in the NBA.

“Having a game like that and first NBA start was a real feeling, and just appreciate the organization for having the confidence in me to even play me and just give me rotational minutes, and then me to go out there and perform as they expect me to do,” Graves said via Wolstat.

“They just told me go play, go do what I’ve been doing, go rebound the ball, go play defence. That’s that’s what they need me to do, and that’s what I’m going to go out there and do each and every night,” Graves added.

Starting or coming off the bench shouldn't dictate a player's energy, but there definitely is a mental block that comes with joining the starting lineup and being promoted and demoted. Giving a rookie as much consistency as possible is what will help in the long run, and the Raptors should be able to do that with Graves.

The team lost six straight games with Graves coming off the bench, but as soon as he joined the starting lineup, they came out with a win. That should say something and offer an argument that he should be either playing more minutes or playing more with the starting lineup, whether he's a starter or not.

Allen Graves has officially arrived and he’s not going anywhere.



On the Raptors’ relentless rookie and his breakout night: pic.twitter.com/2BivenScLr — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 21, 2026

This could be viewed as a flash in the pan, and Graves retreats back to the bench, but that could alter with his mental approach to the game. As a 20-year-old, it's a lot easier to say the right things than to do them, so it remains to be seen how the Raptors will approach Graves' role moving forward.

With Kawhi Leonard still out, along with RJ Barrett, this might be a good time to give Graves a longer stretch of matchups in the starting lineup. This would help boost his confidence and give him a chance to see more minutes moving forward.

The game against the Bucks will determine whether this is a pattern or a one-time thing.

Tip-off between the Bucks and Raptors is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.