The Toronto Raptors finally have something positive to build on.

After dropping six consecutive games, Toronto delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season, knocking off the Detroit Pistons 105-102 behind a brilliant 29-point performance from Scottie Barnes and a breakout showing from rookie Allen Graves.

Now the Raptors return home to face a Milwaukee Bucks team that has struggled mightily, entering Monday’s matchup at 1-16 and riding a 13-game losing streak.

Toronto already defeated Milwaukee 121-107 earlier this month, but with Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett sidelined, nothing can be taken for granted.

Here are four keys to the Raptors turning Friday’s victory into some much-needed momentum.

Can Toronto’s Frontcourt Dominate Milwaukee?

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns tries to steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The potential return of Collin Murray-Boyles could provide Toronto with a significant advantage against Milwaukee’s vulnerable frontcourt.

Murray-Boyles, listed as probable after missing time in concussion protocol, has established himself as one of Toronto’s most impactful defensive players. His versatility, physicality and ability to disrupt opposing offenses have become integral to the Raptors’ identity.

Alongside Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, Toronto possesses a frontcourt capable of overwhelming Milwaukee with size, physicality and defensive versatility.

The Bucks have struggled to establish consistency inside, and Toronto exploited those weaknesses in their previous meeting. Murray-Boyles and Poeltl combined for 38 points, with Poeltl adding 11 rebounds.

Myles Turner remains a legitimate rim protector, but Milwaukee’s collective frontcourt defense has been vulnerable. Last time Turner faced this Raptors frontcourt, he finished with 0 points on 0/7 from the field.

Toronto needs to attack the offensive glass, establish deep post position and consistently pressure Milwaukee’s interior defenders.

If Barnes, Murray-Boyles, Graves and Poeltl can control the paint while limiting second-chance opportunities, the Raptors should dictate the physical nature of this matchup.

Can the Raptors Contain a Red-Hot Tyler Herro?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro drives against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee’s record might suggest an easy matchup, but Tyler Herro presents a significant challenge.

The Bucks guard is coming off a spectacular 50-point performance against Philadelphia, shooting 15-of-23 from the field and 7-of-12 from beyond the arc, and adding 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Herro was equally effective as a facilitator during the teams’ previous meeting, recording 23 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Toronto cannot afford to let him comfortably operate in ball screens or dictate the tempo of Milwaukee’s offense.

Herro’s combination of perimeter shooting, pull-up creation and improved playmaking makes him dangerous when defenders allow him to establish a rhythm.

The Raptors need aggressive point-of-attack defense, disciplined screen navigation and timely help without surrendering uncontested perimeter looks.

Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Allen Graves could all play important roles in making Herro uncomfortable.

Toronto doesn’t necessarily need to eliminate his scoring. The priority should be forcing difficult attempts, limiting his ability to create for teammates and ensuring he cannot single-handedly control the game.

Will Allen Graves’ Ascension Continue?

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few developments have been more encouraging for Toronto than the emergence of rookie Allen Graves.

Making his first career start against Detroit, Graves delivered 20 points and 10 rebounds while providing the defensive intensity and energy that have increasingly defined his contributions.

His impact extends well beyond the box score.

Graves has demonstrated impressive defensive instincts, versatility across multiple positions and a willingness to compete physically despite often facing larger opponents.

Offensively, his confidence appears to be growing. He’s attacking opportunities decisively, contributing on the offensive glass and showing the ability to stretch defenses.

With Barrett and Leonard unavailable, Toronto desperately needs complementary players who can provide meaningful offensive production without disrupting the team’s rhythm.

Graves has an opportunity to establish himself as considerably more than an emergency rotation option.

The challenge now is consistency.

Can he maintain that same aggressiveness with Murray-Boyles potentially returning and the rotation changing?

If Graves continues to produce efficient offense while defending at a high level with greater consistency, Toronto may have uncovered another foundational piece for its future.

Scottie Barnes Needs to Be the Best Player on the Court

Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes celebrate after defeating the Detroit Pistons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Toronto’s success may come down to its franchise cornerstone.

Barnes was outstanding against Detroit, delivering 29 points, five rebounds and five assists while providing the decisive offensive plays down the stretch.

More importantly, he demonstrated the assertiveness Toronto desperately needs from its best available player.

Without Leonard and Barrett, Barnes cannot afford extended stretches of passive offensive involvement or questionable decision-making.

He needs to attack mismatches, create advantages off the dribble and consistently force Milwaukee’s defense into difficult rotations.

Against a Bucks team lacking a dominant defensive answer for his combination of size, strength and playmaking, Barnes should be capable of controlling this matchup.

His defensive impact must be equally significant, particularly when Toronto needs to disrupt Milwaukee’s perimeter creation.

The Raptors don’t necessarily need Barnes to score 30 points every night. They need him to dictate the game on both ends consistently.

Against a struggling Milwaukee team, there should be little question about who the most impactful player on the floor is.

For Toronto to build genuine momentum, Barnes needs to make that distinction unmistakable.

The Bottom Line

Toronto Raptors Jakob Poeltl and forward-guard Scottie Barnes celebrates in the second half against the Detroit Pistons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday’s victory over Detroit was an encouraging response to a difficult stretch, but one win doesn’t erase Toronto’s early-season struggles.

Milwaukee presents an opportunity to build confidence, reinforce the team’s defensive identity and establish some much-needed consistency.

The Raptors have the talent and matchup advantages to secure consecutive victories.

Now they need to demonstrate the discipline and urgency to capitalize.

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