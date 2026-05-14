Raptors Mock Draft: Toronto Targets High-Upside Length, Elite Shooting

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready to make their selections for the 2026 NBA Draft next month.

The Nos. 19 and 51 selections belong to the Raptors and the team could make some strong additions at each pick.

Here's a look at the latest mock draft for the Raptors:

No. 19: Cameron Carr, SG, Baylor

Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr reacts to his three point basket against the Houston Cougars. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Cameron Carr offers the Raptors an intriguing blend of length and shot-making potential that fits perfectly into Darko Rajaković’s offence.

Standing 6-5 with a massive wingspan, Carr excels as a 3-and-D specialist who can disrupt passing lanes on one end and stretch the floor on the other. He possesses an extremely quick release and high level of confidence, allowing him to hunt for transition 3-pointers or navigate off-ball screens effectively.

Beyond his shooting, Carr shows significant upside as a secondary connector. He leverages his impact as a floor spacer to create driving lanes, often finding teammates with savvy kick-out passes when the opposing defence collapses.

By adding Carr, the Raptors secure a high-ceiling floor spacer who provides much-needed perimeter depth and the physical tools to develop into a versatile multi-positional defender.

No. 51: Andrej Stojakovic, SF, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic shoots the ball against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the No. 51 pick, the Raptors try to look toward elite basketball IQ and polished scoring by selecting Andrej Stojakovic.

The son of NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, Andrej brings a professional approach to his footwork and shot preparation that is rare for a second-round prospect. He creates his own looks using a smooth mid-range game and utilizes his 6-7 frame to shoot over smaller defenders with ease.

Stojakovic provides more than just a famous last name. The forward out of Illinois offers a refined understanding of how an offence operates. He consistently makes the extra pass and excels in high-low actions, which aligns with the Raptors' emphasis on ball movement.

His arrival to the Raptors organization would give the bench a reliable secondary creator who understands spacing and ball movement, ensuring the offense maintains its rhythm when the primary starters take a breather.

The Bottom Line

The Raptors clearly prioritize high-upside length and basketball IQ as they approach the 2026 NBA Draft. By targeting Carr at No. 19 and Stojakovic at No. 51, the front office addresses the team’s glaring need for consistent perimeter shooting while maintaining the defensive versatility that Rajaković’s system demands.

Experienced collegiate players like Carr and Stojakovic can be ready to play in the NBA sooner, which helps a team like the Raptors that is closer to contending for a championship.

These selections lead to a strategic pivot toward players who can both thrive in transition and execute a sophisticated, half-court passing game. Ultimately, adding this combination of raw athletic potential and refined scoring pedigree gives the Raptors a clearer path toward building a modern, floor-spacing roster around their core, led by Scottie Barnes.

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