Raptors' Gradey Dick Trade is a Matter of When, Not If

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick's future with the franchise could be coming to an end this offseason as he has one more year left on his rookie deal.

Dick is a popular trade candidate around the league, and the Raptors would benefit from moving on from him. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto listed Dick as someone the Raptors could trade this offseason.

"The 6-foot-7 swingman is owed $7.13 million next season and is coming off the worst season of his career, where he had a decreased role and averaged 6.0 points on 41.9 percent shooting from the field and 30.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 14.0 minutes per game," Scotto wrote.

"Conversely, the former Kansas star was a full-time starter in 54 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.4 points on 35.0 percent shooting from the field. At just 22 years old, teams around the league could look to him as a bounce-back candidate if he’s afforded more playing time."

Gradey Dick Trade Feels Inevitable

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Dick is still very young, and he could catch on with a team looking for three-point shooting help, but isn't looking for a long-term commitment. Dick can get a trial run for the first part of the season with a new team, which could decide whether or not he's worth keeping around at the trade deadline.

While Dick had a strong first two seasons with the Raptors, things fell apart in 2025-26, largely due to his diminishing role that was usurped by Brandon Ingram. The Raptors simply play better with Ingram on the floor over Dick, and the change really affected the former Kansas Jayhawks guard's confidence.

The lack of playing time appeared to affect his game when he was able to play. By the time the playoffs rolled around, Dick was on the outside of head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotation, signalling the beginning of the end.

Teams like the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets could take a flier on Dick in hopes of giving him the playing time he needs to continue growing his game and confidence. He would likely be a better fit for a rebuilding team than a contender at this point in his career.

The Raptors don't need to trade Dick, but they should absolutely listen to offers if they come Toronto's way.

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