Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Key Matchup

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to Ohio for a high-stakes Game 5 in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. After the Raptors clawed back from an 0-2 deficit to tie the series 2-2, momentum is officially up for grabs.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 Information

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram dribbles the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV Channel: ESPN (USA), Sportsnet (Canada)

Live Stream: ESPN app

Game 5 Betting Odds

The oddsmakers are leaning heavily toward the home team to reclaim the series lead, citing Cleveland's dominant performance at home in Games 1 and 2.

FanDuel currently has the Cavaliers as an 8.5-point favorite with an over/under line set at 215.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Key Matchup: Scottie Barnes vs. Evan Mobley

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives on Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

This is a battle of two of the league's most versatile young stars.

Scottie Barnes has been the engine for Toronto's comeback, scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the Game 4 win. His ability to initiate the offense and punish smaller defenders is vital.

Evan Mobley is Cleveland’s defensive anchor. While he feasted in the paint early in the series, his scoring dipped in Toronto. Cleveland needs him to remain aggressive to prevent Barnes from living in the paint.

The X-Factor: James Harden's Perimeter Impact

Since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline, James Harden has been a strong fit alongside Donovan Mitchell.

However, in the recent losses, Toronto’s length has forced him into high-turnover games (seven turnovers in Game 4). If Harden can stabilize the half-court offense and hit his step-back threes (shooting 43.5 per cent from deep this season), the Raptors' defense will be stretched too thin to cope.

If the Raptors can contain Harden and ensure that he doesn't get hot alongside Mitchell, Toronto will have a great chance at seizing control of the matchup, and therefore, the series itself.

Game 5 is the biggest contest the Raptors have faced this entire season, so it's time for them to put up or shut up with so much on the line.

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