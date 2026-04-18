Raptors Fall to Cavaliers in Game 1 Despite Strong Showing from Jamal Shead

The Toronto Raptors are taking one on the chin after a 126-113 Game 1 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers inside the Rocket Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Despite sweeping the Cavs in the regular season series, the Raptors were unable to keep that streak going as the playoffs began. It was the Raptors' first postseason game in four years, and it showed against an experienced Cleveland squad, which has been to the playoffs in each of the last three years.

Here are four takeaways from the game against the Cavs:

Jamal Shead Covered For Immanuel Quickley Well

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley celebrates after scoring with guard Jamal Shead. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Quickley was questionable going into the game with a strained hamstring but ultimately did not suit up. That opened the door for Jamal Shead to draw the start, and he did well in his playoff debut. Shead scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including five three-pointers. If Shead can make up for Quickley's offence, it will give the Raptors a massive boost.

However, there is hope for Quickley to re-join the Raptors at some point down the line in the series.

A Rude Awakening

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder defends Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It's clear how much playoff experience matters, and this game was certainly an example of that. The Raptors don't have the same amount of postseason experience as individuals and as a team compared to this Cleveland squad that has been knocking on the door for a few years now.

The Raptors will ultimately try to pick up the pace, but they were already starting at a massive disadvantage, and it showed in the opener.

Tough Third Quarter

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Raptors went into the second half trailing by just seven points, but the game was broken open thanks to a strong Cavaliers run in the third quarter. The Cavs outscored the Raptors 36-22 in the third, which put the Cavs up by more than 20 going into the final 12 minutes.

One bad quarter can bury teams in the playoffs, and that's what happened to the Raptors against the Cavs. Had they kept things close, it would have put a lot more pressure on Cleveland in the fourth quarter to perform. Once Cleveland's lead reached double digits, it was very difficult for the team to come back.

It's Not Time to Panic

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

They say in the playoffs that the series doesn't start until the road team wins a game. The Raptors can continue to keep chipping away and will have a chance to make adjustments when the two teams meet up for their next contest.

The Raptors have beaten the Cavs before, and they have the tools to beat them again. It was clear in this game that the Cavs simply executed their plan stronger than the Raptors.

What's Next For Raptors?

The Raptors will look to even the series in Game 2, which tips off on Monday at 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on Peacock.

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