How Raptors’ RJ Barrett Is Evolving His Game to Earn a Big Contract

RJ Barrett has plenty riding on this season.

The Toronto Raptors forward is playing in the final year of the four-year, $107 million extension he signed with the New York Knicks in 2022. Unless he signs an extension with Toronto (or a team that trades for him), Barrett is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Barrett said on the first day of training camp.

He has been at the centre of trade speculation, but eight games in, his play is giving the Raptors plenty of reasons to keep him.

Barrett Is Stepping Up Without Leonard

RJ Barrett shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Isaiah Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett is second on the Raptors in scoring at 20.9 points per game behind Scottie Barnes. Early in the season, he’s a plus-44 in 261 minutes, while Toronto is plus-35 overall.

His role has grown with Kawhi Leonard missing six straight games with left knee swelling. Barrett is averaging 33.5 minutes without Leonard.

Toronto is 2-4 in that stretch and has been outscored by 18 points. Barrett is a plus-7, meaning the Raptors have been outscored by 25 points in the roughly 87 minutes he’s sat.

Through three games in November, Barrett is averaging 23.3 points on 48.1% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range. That includes 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting in Monday’s 125-118 win over the LA Clippers.

The Biggest Improvement Is His Ball Security

RJ Barrett dribbles against the Orlando Magic during the second half of the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett is averaging a career-low 1.5 turnovers per game. Per 36 minutes, that’s 1.7, down from 3.2 in 2024-25 and 2.1 last season.

He hasn’t sacrificed his involvement to do it. His 25.1% usage rate is close to his career average of 26%, and his assist percentage has climbed from 16.8% to 18.4%.

Barrett has 31 assists against 12 turnovers. His 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio is the best of his career, up from 1.9 in each of the previous two seasons.

There Are Still Areas to Improve

Barrett is shooting 59.5% from the free-throw line, down from 71.7% last season.

His 3-point shot is still a work in progress, too. Despite his recent surge, he’s shooting 31.8% on 5.5 attempts per game.

And there is room to improve on the defensive end. His defensive box plus-minus has slipped from minus-0.7 to minus-2.1 and he’s averaging 3.4 fouls, up from 2.6 last season.

Barrett Has Plenty at Stake

RJ Barrett shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Desmond Bane. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have already committed significant money to Leonard, Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl for 2027-28.

His next contract remains uncertain. His importance to Toronto is getting harder to overlook.