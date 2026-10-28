The Raptors Can’t Stop Missing 3s. Is There a Fix?

The Toronto Raptors have looked like one of the NBA’s best defensive teams to start the season. Their offense is another story.

Toronto has made just 27 of 103 3-point attempts (26.2%) through three games, ranking 29th in the league. Sunday’s 117-94 loss to Minnesota didn’t help, as the Raptors shot 10-for-38 from deep. Scottie Barnes had the worst shooting night of his career, going 0-for-12 from the field, including five misses from three.

Barnes' performance was an anomaly, but the team's overall shooting woes are part of a trend.

By The Numbers

Scottie Barnes shoots over Anthony Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are a combined 10-for-48 (20.8%) from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard made four of 14 3-pointers in his first two games before a left knee injury sidelined him.

The shooting struggles are wasting one of Toronto’s biggest strengths. According to NBA.com's John Schuhmann, the Raptors average 13.5 more shot opportunities per game than their opponents, the largest margin in the NBA. Yet they rank 19th in offensive rating.

The Looks Are There

RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors aren’t simply settling for difficult shots. Schuhmann wrote that fifty-six percent of their 3-point attempts have been wide open, the seventh-highest rate in the league. They just aren’t making them.

Sunday’s loss showed how costly that can be against a contender. Toronto forced 23 turnovers and generated 12 more shot opportunities than Minnesota, which entered the game with the NBA’s top-ranked defense, but still lost by 23 points.

Can It Improve?

Darko Rajakovic reacts against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto has finished in the bottom 10 in 3-point percentage in each of the past four seasons. Last year, the Raptors shot 35.4% from deep, ranking 21st, while finishing 26th in 3-point attempts.

Scottie Barnes shot 30.4% from deep last season, while RJ Barrett shot 33.9%. Center Jakob Poeltl gives defenses little reason to worry about a 3-point shot.

Ja’Kobe Walter shot 40.9% from 3 last season, the best mark among Toronto’s regular rotation players, but took just 3.7 attempts per game. The Raptors should find him more looks.