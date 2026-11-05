Raptors Face a Tough $29 Million Decision With RJ Barrett

The Toronto Raptors have had some up-and-down performances through their first eight games, enduring injuries and inconsistent play amid a 4-4 start to the 2026-27 campaign. The Raptors were widely expected to emerge as contenders in the Eastern Conference following a deal to bring in Kawhi Leonard, but haven't exactly separated as one of the top seeds through eight games.

If this trend of .500 play continues, Toronto will face some tough decisions regarding the futures of some key players, including star forward RJ Barrett. Barrett, now in his fourth season with the Raptors, has given valuable contributions to the team. So why would the front office look to move the 26-year-old?

He's playing on the final year of his four-year $120 million rookie scale extension, and will hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. He's chipped in 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists over eight games, shooting a respectable 48.1 per cent from the field despite some inconsistent 3-point shooting performances.

Raptors Could Look To Shop RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett follows through on a shot against the Orlando Magic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett has seen his name kicked around trade rumors for the last few seasons, and this could be the year he's moved via trade. The Raptors' lineup has plenty of holes to fill early in the season, and Barrett is one of the team's top trade assets to bolster significant needs to help Toronto compete for a title this season.

A deal could help the front office bring in a proven All-Star-caliber shooter to improve the court spacing around lead options on offense like Leonard, when he returns from injury, or Scottie Barnes. The team has made little traction in contract negotiations regarding a long-term deal for Barrett, continuing to raise trade rumors.

Trading the star wing allows the team to explore candidates to bolster the current lineup, and Barrett's $29 million cap hit could grant the team with an enticing return for a veteran-led team looking to contend.

Barrett's Role Without A Trade From Toronto

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes, Allen Graves, Jakob Poeltl , RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley look on | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Toronto retains Barrett, keeping him paired alongside the likes of Barnes and Leonard, they'll look for another leap in play from the forward. He improved his performance during the team's opening round loss to the Clevelad Cavaliers in the playoffs last season, tallying 24.1 points and 4.0 assists over the seven-game series, both marking new postseason career-highs.

The team is looking for Barrett to tap into that caliber of play with Leonard sidelined, and will be forced to lean on him during the season's most-crucial stretches without a trade. If he can take that leap, it will be even harder for Toronto to move him.

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