Kawhi Leonard Has Huge Impact On Scottie Barnes' Growth With Raptors

The move to trade for Kawhi Leonard and immediately following up with a 2-year $115 million extension reads as a ‘win-now’ play.. At the age of thirty-five, Leonard has already gone on record saying he is ‘four or five years away’ from walking away from basketball.

This is a clear indication that the Toronto Raptors’ front office feels that they are ready to make a real run at a championship within the final stages of Leonard’s career. It’s also been documented that Leonard is of the understanding that the focus is on Scottie Barnes and the team built around him.

Leonard expressed to Head Coach Darko Rajakovic “I’m not here to take over anything, I want to help your vision…help Scottie. If it’s Scottie’s team, it’s his team and I want to do whatever to help you guys.”

It’s clear as day that the bigger picture was built around Scottie Barnes. From the moment the rebuild took place in the 2023/2024 season, there was a clear path to hand the keys over to Barnes. The re-acquisition of Kawhi Leonard isn’t just to give the Raptors a fighter’s chance at winning another championship now, it’s to position Barnes for continued success with this organization, for years to come.

Kawhi Leonard Is Setting Up Scottie Barnes For A Bright Future

Feb 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As of right now, the ceiling could not be higher for Scottie Barnes. He notched a second All-Star appearance last year, along with an All-Defensive Second Team nod. His shortcomings came in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. While Barnes is only twenty-five years old, and yet to reach his prime, pairing him with arguably one of the best two-way players of all time in Kawhi Leonard paves the way for a unique mentorship on the court.

These are two unicorn-type players that display high basketball IQ on both sides of the ball. They both are elite defenders while excelling on different sides on the offensive end. Barnes has embraced the point-forward role, averaging around six assists per game over the last three seasons, while Leonard is a prolific scorer from just about anywhere on the court. He’s coming off his fourteenth season where he scored a career high 27.9 points per game while shooting a 57.3 eFG%.

This will only work in Barnes’ favor, on both sides. When Leonard demands double teams on the perimeter, it’ll create open driving lanes for either Barnes to barrel through or create more opportunities for him to facilitate the extra pass.

Then there’s the obvious help on defense. Adding Leonard, who also has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, helps alleviate Barnes from having to cover the opponent's best player every time on the floor. This combo makes switching and closing out the perimeter that much more effective within the Raptors rotations.

Yes, there is the concern with Leonard’s injury history, and the Raptors need to prepare themselves for if and when he misses time. Still, the amount of value that Leonard can bring as Barnes’ running mate, will only have a positive impact on his growth. Pairing like-minded star forwards and bringing these unique skillsets together, is a look this league hasn’t quite seen before. The impacts on Scottie Barnes’ game will only be positive, as he’ll be set up for success well after Kawhi Leonard is gone.

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