The Toronto Raptors are doing what they can to try to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference. It could get to the point where they look outside the team to do that.

A trade offer suggested by Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley brings Kyrie Irving and centre Daniel Gafford to the Raptors in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, Ja'Kobe Walter and two first-round picks.

"If the Raptors are getting a healthy Kawhi Leonard back sooner than later, then their wildest hopes and dreams for this season are all still achievable. They just might want to get greedy about adding a third star to the mix, especially someone who can fill existing voids for creation, shooting and isolation bucket-getting," Buckley wrote.

"Oh, and as long as Toronto is getting greedy, it might as well get out of Poeltl's contract while adding a more reliable—and more impactful—center in Gafford. A closing five of Irving, Leonard, Gafford, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett could have the Raptors ready for whatever the playoffs throw at them."

Why the Raptors Make the Trade

Kyrie Irving points to the fans after the Mavericks defeat the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raptors were presented with this offer, they might need to smash the accept button and run away. This deal solves pretty much all of Toronto's problems and gets them an upgrade at two key positions.

Not only do the Raptors add a future Hall of Famer in Irving, but they also get a quality starting centre in Gafford, giving them a post player and someone who can run the offence. Some of the pressure will be taken off of Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard, while RJ Barrett can also revert back to a role that's more familiar to him.

On top of all that, they move on from Quickley and Poeltl, who both have contracts that could be detrimental to the team's future. Quickley is set to make $32.5 million in each of the next three seasons, becoming a free agent in 2029. Meanwhile, Poeltl's three-year, $84 million extension goes into effect next season, making him a free agent in 2030, when he is 35 years old.

Moving off of two future first-round picks and Walter, who is set to become a free agent in 2028 and hard to re-sign, is tough but reasonable, given how much they are receiving in the deal. Walter is a promising player for the Raptors, but with Barrett approaching free agency this offseason and the team's rising cap bill, it would be hard to sign him to a second contract that he couldn't receive elsewhere.

Why the Mavericks Make the Trade

Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For every reason why this is a good deal for the Raptors, it is also a bad deal for the Mavs. It's hard to imagine Dallas making this trade unless Nico Harrison were to return as general manager. Even then, I don't know if he would make a trade like this.

Going into the season, the Mavericks were at a bit of a crossroads, trying to figure out whether they were going to be a contending team or a rebuilding one. Part of the reason behind that dilemma was Irving, who wants to compete for a championship at 34 years old, but given the team's direction with Cooper Flagg, it's hard to imagine that they are fully ready. That said, he is already playing like one of the best players in the league.

Cooper Flagg ABSURD statline vs Phoenix:



34 PTS | 7 | 8 | 5 STL | 4 BLK | 13/27 FG | 56 TS% pic.twitter.com/4QvQJaJemf — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 28, 2026

The Mavericks also hired Dusty May from Michigan to replace Jason Kidd, which angles the team toward a rebuild rather than a contending situation. Despite those preseason takes, the Mavericks have started off the season strong with a 12-7 record. They are currently on a five-game winning streak, and they are the only team in the league to have won all four of their NBA Cup group-stage games.

The Mavs aren't necessarily a contender, but it would be a surprise to see them fold at this point in the year. We are about a quarter of the way into the season, and they are currently 3.5 games back of the first-place San Antonio Spurs, whom they play in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.

The Mavs have a chance to compete this season, and they should take full advantage of that opportunity. Trading Irving, especially for a package like the one presented above, would confirm a rebuilding scenario, but it wouldn't be guaranteed to even make Dallas better.

Two first-round picks and a promising player like Walker is definitely something that can help, but Dallas isn't necessarily in a position to make a trade like this right now.

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