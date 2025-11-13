Raptors injury report suggests a depleted bench vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are going up against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their fourth game of the current road trip, but injuries have begun to pick up as the team travels.

The team has three entries on the injury report that could affect them negatively against the Cavs. Here's a look at what the team is dealing with going into the game:

Ochai Agbaji

Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji runs on the court in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Agbaji has been out for the past two games with a back injury and he is likely going to miss his third consecutive game. Agbaji has failed to get into a rhythm this season and the injury is only making his job harder.

Agbaji is averaging just over two points per game, proving to not be reliable on the offensive end of the court. This struggling start could suggest that this injury has been part of his entire season, so some rest might be what's best for the long run.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson drives past Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mamukelashvili is dealing with a neck contusion that held him out of the team's win against the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week. Mamukelashvili is the team's backup centre behind Jakob Poeltl, who also has been dealing with a back injury this season.

Poeltl played a season-high 30 minutes in the win over the Nets and part of that may have been due to Mamu's absence. The sooner he gets back on the court, the better the Raptors will be, but they shouldn't want to rush him back.

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Murray-Boyles is the new entry on the injury report as he is questionable with an illness. Murray-Boyles missed the first two games of the season with a forearm injury, so the Raptors know how to play without him, but would prefer if they didn't.

Murray-Boyles was a big part of the reason why the Raptors won in Cleveland on Oct. 31. His defence against a tough frontcourt matchup in Evan Mobley helped the Raptors tremendously.

"Whatever the over/under is on the number of All-Defense teams Collin Murray-Boyles will make for his career, go ahead and smash the "over," Bleacher Report's Dan Favale wrote.

"Exhaustive doesn't even begin to describe the intensity with which he plays. He will bring full-court pressure in a way that blows up possessions before the shot clock gets to 17. When opponents don't wilt underneath his blanketing, he can anchor sets like a big in the middle, but also navigate the perimeter with wing-like mobility and freneticism."

Having Murray-Boyles on the court would be extremely helpful for the Raptors, but he needs to be healthy in order to get some action.