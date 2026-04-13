Immanuel Quickley Injury Update Forces Raptors to Pivot

Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley is recovering from a mild right hamstring strain, according to team insider Esfandiar Baraheni.

Quickley is currently considered day-to-day with his injury, which puts his status up in the air for the team's Game 1 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the team will provide updates as appropriate, this diagnosis offers a glimmer of hope as the Raptors prepare for their first playoff series since 2022.

The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that medical imaging has diagnosed guard Immanuel Quickley with a mild hamstring strain.



He is considered day-to-day and his condition will be updated as appropriate. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) April 13, 2026

Quickley Suffers Hamstring Strain

Quickley exited the Raptors' regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after playing 17 minutes. The injury occurred late in the second quarter, and he did not return for the second half.

The timing is particularly sensitive for two reasons:

Quickley recently returned to the lineup after missing eight games due to plantar fasciitis in the same right leg, which could affect his recovery process for the postseason.

The Raptors have secured the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, who have a dangerous backcourt duo in James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Playoff Implications

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley dribbles the ball past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

By clinching the No. 5 seed and avoiding the Play-In Tournament with their win against the Nets, the Raptors have earned a valuable five-day window of rest. This gap is critical for Quickley’s recovery before Game 1 tips off in Cleveland on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

If Quickley is unable to go, the Raptors will likely turn to second-year guard Jamal Shead to start for him, while looking for increased playmaking from RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors' medical staff will monitor Quickley’s response to treatment over the next 48 hours or so. His participation in practice later this week will be the primary indicator of his availability for the series opener.

Not having Quickley for the series would put the Raptors at a significant disadvantage. The team has a 117.5 offensive rating when he is on the court, but a 114.4 rating when he is off the court. Considering that the majority of playoff games take place in the half court, and offense usually isn't as high during the postseason, having a facilitator like Quickley is a must for the playoffs.

The Raptors would like for him to play if he can, but they should prepare to play once again without him in the lineup.

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