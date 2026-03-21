Raptors Still Feeling Momentum Shift After Win Streak Snaps

The Toronto Raptors are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, which puts them in a tier below the top teams in the league.

However, the Raptors aren't too far off from getting to where they want to be, according to Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman, who spoke highly of Toronto when the team was in the Mile High City.

“There’s so much opportunity out there for them. I think they see that,” Adelman said of the Raptors via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“You don’t know what’s gonna happen … I think they’ve been playing on a high all year because they’ve been in the mix all year … they’re a legit team in the conference. When you feel like that late in the season, it’s kind of a new feeling. They’re taking advantage of that. The momentum is high right now.”

Raptors Have Momentum on Their Side

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic battles for position with Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite losing to the Nuggets in a game they could have easily won, the Raptors should still have some confidence moving forward. They have been playing well against top teams in their last few opportunities, which is exactly what you want to see going into the postseason.

This has been an issue for the Raptors all season long, but they have made strides in recent games with players coming back from injury. Jakob Poeltl has gotten back into his groove over the past couple of weeks while Collin Murray-Boyles is expected to return to the court at some point during the team's road trip.

With the Raptors about to face a back-to-back, the team might decide to have him play in one of the games, but not the other. Having an extra body for a two-game stretch would be ideal, so that would be a massive boost for the Raptors.

The Raptors appear to be getting better late in the season, which is exactly what playoff teams want to be doing as the year winds down. If the Raptors can reach another level in these final couple of games, it could be what the team needs right before a playoff run.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET inside the Mortgage Matchup Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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