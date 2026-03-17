Raptors Urged to Trade For Kawhi Leonard Again

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a championship without Kawhi Leonard, so it might make sense for the team to acquire him in a deal so that they can become championship contenders once again.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested a trade that would send Leonard to the Raptors for All-Star Brandon Ingram, rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, shooting guard Ja'Kobe Walter and a 2026 first-round pick.

"Although there's a risk of him leaving in free agency (again) next summer, Leonard would have the Raptors competing for the 2027 title alongside a core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The two-time Finals MVP is still playing elite basketball and has been one of the best players in the world this season," Swartz wrote.

"The Clippers continue to swap older stars for younger ones, adding Ingram to a roster now with Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin. Murray-Boyles was the No. 9 overall pick in the draft last summer and Walter, 21, was selected No. 19 overall in 2024."

Kawhi Leonard's Raptors Return Would Shake Things Up

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors would definitely get some glances if they were to pull a trade off like this. The Raptors and Clippers worked together at the trade deadline to send Chris Paul to Toronto, so it's possible the two front offices could come together again for another deal.

This one would have far more of an impact than the CP3 trade, as All-Stars would be swapped for one another. The Raptors have grown a lot this season thanks to Ingram, and he would obviously have to be the focal point of the deal, but the Raptors wouldn't make a move like that at this point.

Ingram is too valuable to the identity of the team as they are on the rise. While Leonard was traded back in 2018 for DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors needed to pivot from their current core because it had gotten to the playoffs for several years and did not work out. The Raptors are not in that position in 2026.

Right now they are on the rise, and they need to double down on their core as opposed to giving up on it, because they haven't proven that they cannot work in a playoff setting. They need to see what Ingram and Scottie Barnes can do as a pair before determining whether to move one of them.

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