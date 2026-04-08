Raptors Rooting Guide For Tonight’s Results, Impacting Playoff Seeding

The Toronto Raptors (44-35) are in the thick of things to secure a top-six seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament. While the Raptors are taking the day off, results from around the league will dictate how much breathing room they have or how much closer they get to the No. 5 seed.

Here is your rooting guide for Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fouls against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Matchup: The No. 5 Atlanta Hawks (45-34) visit the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-29).

Rooting Interest: Cavaliers Win

The Stakes: The Raptors trails the Hawks by exactly one game for the No. 5 seed. The Raptors hold the tiebreaker over the Hawks, so an Atlanta loss tonight pulls the Raptors within just a 0.5 game of moving up. The Raptors would then have a chance to jump to No. 5 with a win tomorrow against the Miami Heat.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland drives on Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Matchup: The No. 8 Orlando Magic (43-36) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-32).

Rooting Interest: Timberwolves Win

The Stakes: The Magic are currently one game behind the Raptors. A Magic loss helps the Raptors significantly, making it nearly impossible for Orlando to catch them for the No. 6 seed. Since the Raptors own the tiebreaker over the Magic, a Timberwolves win effectively puts Orlando two games back with only a handful of games remaining.

The 76ers Schedule Check

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid drives to the basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Context: The Philadelphia 76ers (43-36) are currently the No. 7 seed, sitting one game behind Toronto. They visit the Houston Rockets (50-29) tomorrow.

Rooting Interest: Rockets Win

The Stakes: Unlike the Hawks and Magic, the 76ers have the tiebreaker over the Raptors. This makes them the most dangerous team in the Raptors' rearview mirror. The Raptors will be cheering on the Rockets tomorrow, but a lot can change based on the results from tonight's games.

Playoff Positioning Impact

Here is how the Eastern Conference standings could shift for the Raptors based on tonight’s results:

Team Current Record Opponent If They Lose... Hawks 45-34, No. 5 seed Cavaliers Raptors are 0.5 games back of No. 5 76ers 43-36, No. 7 seed Idle Play at Rockets Thursday Magic 43-36, No. 8 seed Timberwolves Raptors move one step closer to No. 6 seed

The Bottom Line

The Raptors are in the driver's seat. They still control their own destiny for a top six seed. Given how the Raptors have played against top teams in the East this season, it likely doesn't matter too much between finishing fifth or sixth, especially considering the fact that the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds have also yet to be determined.

The Raptors should watch these games closely, but comfortably, knowing that they only need to focus on themselves and their results.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night against the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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