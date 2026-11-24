The Toronto Raptors had an opportunity to build off of their huge win against the Detroit Pistons, and they let it slip right through their hands. Toronto fell to the 1-16 Milwaukee Bucks at home, by a score of 116-111. Similar to the rest of the season, the Raptors struggled to put together quality play in the second half of games, particularly in the third quarter when Tyler Herro and Myles Turner stepped up.

A loss like this immediately following the Raptors' biggest win of the season is also a part of a concerning pattern itself, as Toronto has not won back to back games since its first two games of the season.

Here are two things that the Raptors cannot ignore after their loss to the Bucks:

The Raptors' Perimeter Defense is Becoming a Problem

Nov 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament (15) looks to pass the ball as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) tries to defend during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the season, Toronto is allowing opponents to shot 37.3 per cent from beyond the arc against them, which is good for 24th in the NBA. Myles Turner and Tyler Herro combined to shoot 9-11 from deep last night.

Turner's performance was especially demoralizing, as the centre who has averaged seven points and six rebounds per game this season recorded a 27 point double double.

The Raptors have struggled with guarding stretch fives all season. In two games against the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 22 points and 16.5 rebounds while shooting 40 per cent from three. In Toronto's most recent meeting the the Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis also dropped 25 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 2-3 from beyond the arc.

The perimeter defense can be improved upon as a whole, but it appears that Toronto is struggling to guard centres who can shoot.

Milwaukee's Third Quarter Run Contributes to Recurring Conversation

Nov 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors had a four point lead at the half against a team that had lost 13 games in a row. Toronto then proceeded to let that team score 36 points in the third quarter. The scoring explosion allowed the Bucks to take a five point lead into the fourth quarter, which proved to be too much for the Raptors to come back from.

The Raptors had the offensive production to win last night. Scottie Barnes dropped 31 points while adding eight assists, and Jakob Poeltl had a double double with 15 points and ten rebounds. Toronto's second half defense spoiled both of those performances.

There are plenty of things the Raptors can look to improve upon after last night's defeat, but their perimeter defensive execution and ability to continue their momentum after halftime should be near the top of the list.

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