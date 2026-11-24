It’s gone from bad to worse for the Toronto Raptors as they have now lost seven of their last eight games. It’s one thing to drop seven straight at home but to hand the Milwaukee Bucks their second win of the season, snapping their own 13-game losing streak is a brand new low.

You can never underestimate any team in this league, no matter what their record is. The Bucks are coming off a closely contested game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where Tyler Herro dropped a career-high 50-piece in the losing effort. Knowing this, it shows a lack of readiness and preparation from the Raptors when Herro comes into Scotiabank Arena and hands them a 32-point outing, off efficient shooting to go with eight assists.

It’s not to say that the Raptors didn’t do a good job on Herro to start the game. They were able to hold him to just three points, off of 1-5 shooting with a +/- of -6 in the first half. The second half was a completely different story and the gameplan fell apart, as Herro would only miss two shots to tally 29 of his 32 points.

The lack of consistency and the inability to adjust is what seems to be the story in most of these losses which is a major cause for concern with this Raptors squad.

Raptors Stray From What Was Working In First Half

Nov 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves (22) battles for the ball with Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While they were able to hold Herro at bay in the first two quarters, Myles Turner was giving them fits in what was his best game of the season. Turner finished the night with 27 points and 11 rebounds, after posting a double-double in the first half. He knocked down a season-high five three-pointers, which was the result of guarding Herro so well in the first half. Most of the time, he was left wide open from behind the arc, only missing one of his six attempts.

Going into the second half, the Raptors completely got away from locking down the Bucks best player in Tyler Herro. The double-teams stopped, the pressure eased up and Herro feasted on an un-inspired Raptors’ defence. It felt as if the defensive focus shifted to Turner after the first half he had, which cleared the runway for the Bucks only real threat on offense.

Herro started to turn it on in the third quarter, which is where you felt the momentum shift in the Bucks favor. That’s where the adjustment needs to be made. For a team like the Raptors that have ranked in the bottom five in offensive rating over the last eight games, needs to lean on their defensive identity.

It’s games like these where you need your defense to go out and get a win. Instead, they allow the 27th ranked offense to shoot 51% from the field and knock down half of their 28 three-point attempts. There’s plenty of fingers to point, but the lack of adjustments is what cost the Raptors this game.

Coming off the heels of a statement win against the Detroit Pistons and then having the weekend off to prepare for the worst team in the league, is what makes this loss even more disappointing for this Toronto Raptors squad. They’ll look to get back on track Friday, as they host the Brooklyn Nets in a NBA Cup matchup.

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