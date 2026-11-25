The Toronto Raptors may be disappointed after suffering that 116-111 loss at Scotiabank Arena to the now two-win Milwaukee Bucks, but in the loss there may be a silver lining that outweighs the short-term sting. In the game, one of the Raptors notably rumored potential trade targets, Bucks center Myles Turner had easily his best game of the season.

Finishing the game with 27 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes while knocking down five threes, Turner showed off the full package of what he can bring to the table for any high level team considering his services. This was a major bounce back for Turner who actually had his worst game of the season against these same Raptors back on November 6 when Toronto blew Milwaukee out 121-106 and Turner was 0-for-7 from the field and finished with no points.

The Raptors have now seen the great and the ugly of Turner’s game up close and personal this season. The question now is which version of Myles Turner do they believe is real? The answer could be the determining factor of whether Toronto still considers Turner as a top target that perfectly fits on the team or is nothing more than an interesting theory of a player that isn’t worth what it may take to land him.

The Raptors Clearly Are Still Searching for a Center Upgrade

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Jakob Poeltl has looked better on both sides of the floor as of late, that has not stopped the Raptors from considering looking elsewhere for a center they believe can help propel them to championship status.

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, a handful of contending teams are monitoring Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis as a potential trade target with the Raptors amongst that group. The notable issue with Davis is that he’s clearly still infatuated with playing power forward and he simply wouldn’t be playing his desired position if he comes to Toronto.

Washington Wizards Anthony Davis celebrates against the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easy reason for that simply starts with the fact that they have Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, rookie Allen Graves and even Jameson Battle as viable depth at that position. Secondly, the plan would be to replace Poeltl in the lineup who is starting five. And lastly, Davis doesn’t shoot the three at a respectable enough clip to be the four on a Raptors team that already struggles at hitting shots from beyond the arc.

Davis remains a top target for the Raptors simply because the talent is hard to deny. But the reality is that the price it may require to acquire Davis may not be worth it if Toronto fears that he won’t be able to slide into the role they desperately need him to play. Bringing us back to Myles Turner.

Turner Continues to Be the Perfect Affordable Option

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner shoot against the Atlanta Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Davis may be the flashier name, the reality of his current contract and pending demands for an extension make him a scary trade target for any team. Especially for a Raptors team that has already given a two-year, $115 million extension to 35-year-old Kawhi Leonard, only to have seen just two games from him so far this season.

Turner on the other hand doesn’t have the greatest contract but one that isn’t nearly as consequential. Turner this season is making $26.5 million with $27.8 million on the books for next season and a player option in 2028-29 for $29.1 million in what would be his age 32 season. Turner may not be the same overall dominating presence but he still is one of the better rim protectors in the league this season, with 2.3 blocks per game (2nd in the league).

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves battles for the ball with Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus when his three is falling he can be a viable floor spacer. Turner in October shot the ball horrendously from three at only 19.2 per cent on 4.3 attempts per game but has since come around. In November, he is shooting 38.8 per cent on 4.8 attempts per game. Same Turner, but just starting to finally see the ball go through the hoop a bit more from deep.



With Turner already under contract for the next two seasons and presenting a handful of the skills the Raptors are looking for in a starting center, Turner’s performance in Toronto’s loss may have been the perfect reminder that the Milwaukee center is someone worth still keeping on their radar come trade deadline time.

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