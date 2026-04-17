A Definitive History of Cavaliers vs. Raptors in the Playoffs

For the first time in eight years, the Toronto Raptors will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

The postseason rivalry between the Cavaliers and Raptors is one of the most statistically lopsided stretches in modern NBA history. From 2016-18, the path to the NBA Finals for the Eastern Conference went directly through this matchup, resulting in a 12-2 playoff record in favor of the Cavaliers. Now, the Raptors get a chance to get their lick back.

This dominance was so complete it birthed the "LeBronto" moniker, reflecting LeBron James’s psychological and tactical hold over a Raptors franchise that was enjoying its greatest period of regular-season success up until that point in franchise history.

Series History

Year Round Result History 2016 Eastern Conference Finals 4-2 Cavaliers Raptors' first ECF appearance 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals 4-0 Cavaliers LeBron James averages 36 points per game 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals 4-0 Cavaliers Cavaliers sweep top-seeded Raptors

2016: The Peak of Raptors Resistance

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry dribbles the ball as he is pursued by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The 2016 Eastern Conference Finals remains the only time the Raptors were competitive with the Cavaliers. After losing the first two games by a combined 50 points, the Raptors surged back in Toronto behind unsung hero Bismack Biyombo in Game 3 and a 35-point performance from point guard Kyle Lowry in Game 4.

However, the Cavaliers responded with a blowout in Game 5, a game so one-sided that LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love sat out the entire fourth quarter. Cleveland eventually closed the series in six games on their way to their historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

2017: Raptors Take a Step Back

In the 2017 semifinals, the Cavs reached a level of offensive efficiency that left the Raptors stunned. Cleveland averaged 116.5 points per game during the sweep.

In Game 1, LeBron James famously spun the ball in his hand in front of Serge Ibaka before hitting a three-pointer, a moment that came to symbolize the Cavaliers' comfort level in the matchup.

While LeBron was the focal point, Kyrie Irving averaged roughly 22 points and 8 assists. Kevin Love anchored the boards, averaging over 11 rebounds.

2018: LeBronto

The 2018 series was the most devastating for Toronto. They entered as the No. 1 seed with a revamped second unit and a system designed to finally beat the Cavaliers. Instead, they suffered their second consecutive sweep.

The Raptors led for nearly the entirety of Game 1, but missed several tip-ins in the final seconds, allowing the Cavs to steal a 113-112 overtime win.

In Game 2, LeBron James hit seven turnaround fadeaway jumpers in the second half alone, leading announcer Mark Jones to say "LeBronto" on the broadcast.

This sweep led to the firing of Coach of the Year Dwane Casey and the eventual trade of DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, which finally brought the Raptors a championship once LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

What's Next For Raptors vs. Cavaliers?

This rivalry defined an era of the Eastern Conference. For Cleveland, it was proof of their absolute ceiling, but for Toronto, it was a wall that forced a total franchise to re-tool.

Eight years later, the Cavs and Raptors' playoff history is nothing but memories, but a new chapter could start a new rivalry, potentially in Toronto's favour.

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