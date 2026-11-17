The Toronto Raptors could have an opportunity to address multiple roster concerns with one unexpected trade target. New Orleans Pelicans point guard Dejounte Murray is taking over headlines regarding the NBA trade market after a public outcry to be traded and the Raptors may quietly be the perfect landing spot. The 30-year old may be on the bit of a decline with his recent injury history, but a change of scenery and a winning situation could help Murray turn back to the clock to he player that once made the All-Star team.

The fit for Murray on the Raptors is actually pretty seamless. Through both his stops with both the Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks, Murray has proven that he needs to be more in the point guard role rather than off guard. For Toronto, Quickley and his upside as a floor spacer makes him best suited as the off-guard rather than the lead guard. This adjustment of bringing in Murray, moving Quickley to the two and bringing RJ Barrett off the bench creates the perfect backcourt hierarchy that gives the Raptors the most ideal balance between their starting and backup units.

Dejounte Murray Helps the Backcourt Make More Sense

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors already have multiple players capable of creating offense with Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard when healthy. Murray comes in and just acts a more of the two-way presence that they need consistently need from the backcourt. Defense and consistent floor spacing is why players like Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter have been able to carve out roles on this team so quickly. Immanuel Quickley provides the shot-making with very little impact on defense. RJ Barrett isn't much of a floor spacer and is only an above average defender at best.

The casualty of a Dejounte Murray trade would likely be moving Barrett in the trade, moving him in a subsequent trade or best case is being able to have him as a super Sixth Man. But Murray provides the much needed defense and downhill pressure in transition that Barrett doesn't bring consistently. Plus moving Quickley to more of an off-ball role will do much better job of bringing the best out of his best skillset, being a shooter.

But the defensive side matters a lot in this too. Murray is a former All-NBA Defensive second team selection and even if that was nearly a decade ago, it hasn't stopped him from averaging 1.5 steals per game for his career. Murray's defensive potential could be rekindled in Darko Rajakovic's high ball pressure defense predicated on empowering the Raptors point of attack defenders to be aggressive and focus on forcing turnovers. In a defensive lineup with Murray, Shead, Leonard, Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles, opposing offenses struggle getting past halfcourt let alone thinking about their chances of getting to the rim.

Murray's Low Trade Value Opens Doors for a Jakob Poeltl Exit

Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland passes around Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray is currently earning $32.8 million this season along with a player option next season for roughly over $30 million. A major contribution to his low trade market given that the price tag doesn't necessarily match the production given his injury history over the last few years. A similar player being paid a bit over his deserved price tag is Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.

Poeltl is a name that has come up for the New Orleans Pelicans as a possible trade target given the theory of his rim protection behind a front of Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III. Poeltl play as of late has been up and down making it a difficult case, paired with the fact that he's only making $19.5 million this year before his three-year extension kicks in. Meaning trading him for Murray would likely leave the Raptors having to include another player in the deal for the matching salary.

Again this is where Barrett could be a potential casualty. Barrett as an expiring contract making over $20 million plus Poeltl could net back Murray and another low salary player from the Pelicans to get the deal done. With the deal, the Raptors would lose Barret, but they would shake off the stench of the Poeltl extension, strengthen the potential of their backcourt and open more opportunity for Murray-Boyles in a starting role.

Murray's injury risk and lack of upside as a shooter do create its own question marks but a lot of other roster crunch things get answered with one trade. For a player that may not be on the Raptors radar right now, he could be an inexpensive answer to some of their biggest problems.

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