Raptors Adjustment That Flipped Game 3

After falling into a 2-0 hole against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors faced a must-win scenario in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena.

While the offensive performances from RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 66 points) grabbed the headlines, the game’s decisive turning point was a tactical masterstroke by head coach Darko Rajakovic by inserting Jamison Battle in the game in a tight fourth quarter.

The Tactical Problem

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle and forward Collin Murray-Boyles congratulate forward RJ Barrett. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Throughout the first two games of the series, the Cavaliers' elite defense had successfully stifled Toronto’s perimeter attack. In Game 3, usual shooting threat Ja’Kobe Walter struggled with rhythm and foul trouble, leaving the Raptors desperate for a floor-spacer to prevent the Cavaliers from collapssing on Barrett and Barnes.

The Adjustment

Rajakovic turned to Battle, a second-year sharpshooter who had seen almost no meaningful action in the first two games. While Battle played minimal minutes earlier in the game to provide size against physical matchups like James Harden, it was his 16 minutes of total play, headlined by his fourth-quarter stretch, that changed the series.

By the Numbers: Battle’s Fourth Quarter Impact

Battle didn't just play well; he was statistically perfect when the game was on the line.

Stat Game 3 Numbers Points 14 (all in 4th quarter) Field Goals 5/5 3-Pointers 4/4 Plus/Minus +20 Minutes 16

Breaking the Game Open

The impact of the adjustment was immediate and devastating for Cleveland:

With 9:20 remaining and the score tied at 88, Battle nailed his first triple. It was the final tie of the game.

Over the next two minutes, Battle ripped off two more 3-pointers, turning a deadlock into a nine-point lead and igniting the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

By forcing Cleveland’s wings to respect his range, Battle opened the lanes for Barrett and Barnes to dominate the paint. Toronto went on a 20-9 run during this stretch, eventually outscoring Cleveland 43-23 in the final frame.

Why It Worked

Battle’s success wasn't a fluke; he is consistently ranked as the No. 1 player in the Raptors' practice facility for shots taken during daily training. His mentality allowed him to exploit tired Cleveland defenders who were focused on the Raptors' stars.

"He brings a lot of intangibles to our team. ... This is not the first time that he’s played limited minutes and then coming in and changing the game." Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

By turning to Battle, the Raptors didn't just find a temporary scoring punch, but they found the most success tactical counter to Cleveland's defensive scheme so far. As the series heads to Game 4, Battle has officially shifted the momentum back to Toronto.

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