The Toronto Raptors finally ended their six-game losing streak with a statement win against the Detroit Pistons. Toronto escaped with a 105-102 victory, but that does not mean that they didn't almost fall victim to a problem that has plagued them all season. There is plenty for the Raptors to celebrate, but one victory doesn't eliminate the questions surrounding their late game execution.

The Raptors Have to Work on Protecting Leads

Nov 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) is defended by Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves (22) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto was leading by 13 points with 4:39 left in the 3rd quarter. The Pistons then went on a 13-1 run over the next three minutes to cut the Raptors' lead to just one point. The Raptors then built their lead back to six points with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. Over the next two minutes, Detroit went on a 7-0 run, and took the lead with just under three minutes remaining in the game.

It is easy to say "a win is a win", especially when it is a huge win on the road against a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. But the reality is that when it comes time for the playoffs, Toronto will not be able to win a seven game series if they are not able to finish games against good teams.

This win certainly should not be dismissed, as finding a way to grind out a win against a tough opponent is meaningful, but the Raptors will certainly look to avoid turning games that are under control into difficult fourth quarter battles going forward.

Scottie Barnes Can't be Toronto's Only Late Game Answer

Dec 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately the Raptors left Little Caesars Arena with a victory thanks to Scottie Barnes' scoring in the clutch. He tallied 29 points on the night, with six of them coming in the last 2:05 of the game.

On Friday night, he was exactly what the Raptors needed. However, Toronto needs to establish another reliable late game option, or two. Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett will likely provide the Raptors with a late game boost once they return from injury. But until then, head coach Darko Rajakovic will need to figure out how to optimize his closing lineup.

The Raptors' next two games are very winnable, as they have a home game against the 1-16 Milwaukee Bucks. followed by a home game against the 3-12 Brooklyn Nets. This two game stretch will provide a chance for Toronto to prove they can close out winnable games.

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