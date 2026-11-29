After a decisive victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Toronto Raptors will look to carry that momentum into a significantly more challenging matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver enters the contest having won four of its last five games, boasting a dynamic offensive attack spearheaded by one of the most devastating offensive tandems in basketball.

While Toronto rediscovered some of its identity against Brooklyn, replicating that performance against a legitimate Western Conference contender will be considerably more difficult, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding the Raptors’ roster.

Here are four of the biggest storylines heading into the matchup.

Can the Raptors Overcome Their Mounting Injuries?

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard on the court against the Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question surrounding the Raptors continues to be the availability of their personnel.

RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard remain out, while Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles are all questionable. With Toronto’s two-way players also unavailable, the Raptors could find themselves operating with an incredibly limited rotation.

Each of those potential absences presents a unique challenge against Denver.

Quickley’s perimeter shooting and ability to initiate the offense are particularly important against a team that can force opponents into extended half-court possessions. Walter provides valuable perimeter defense, while Murray-Boyles’ physicality, defensive versatility and ability to disrupt offensive actions would be instrumental against Denver’s frontcourt.

The responsibility placed on Scottie Barnes could once again be enormous. Toronto will need its franchise cornerstone to shoulder significant offensive responsibility while remaining the connective piece of its defensive infrastructure.

The Raptors have demonstrated an ability to manufacture production from unconventional sources, but against a team of Denver’s caliber, there is considerably less margin for error.

Toronto will need meaningful contributions throughout its available rotation rather than simply relying on Barnes. Extended opportunities will be available for guys like Jamal Shead, Alijah Martin, Jamison Battle, and Rookie Allen Graves to show how they fit into the regular rotation.

Can the Raptors Slow Denver’s Elite Offense?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots the ball over Utah Jazz center/forward Jaxson Hayes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few teams present as many schematic challenges defensively as the Nuggets.

Denver’s offensive brilliance extends well beyond its individual talent. Its off-ball movement, cutting, screening and collective understanding of spacing make it incredibly difficult for opposing defenses to remain connected throughout possessions.

For a Raptors team that wants to establish its identity through aggressive, 94-foot basketball, maintaining defensive discipline will be paramount.

Toronto cannot allow its aggression to become a liability. Overhelping, unnecessary rotations and gambling in passing lanes are precisely the types of mistakes Denver is equipped to punish.

The Raptors must disrupt Denver’s offensive rhythm before its half-court actions become fully established. Applying ball pressure, denying comfortable entry passes and making the Nuggets work deeper into the shot clock could help mitigate their offensive efficiency.

Toronto also needs to prioritize its transition defense. Allowing Denver to generate easy opportunities before its defense is organized would only compound the challenges of defending its sophisticated half-court offense.

The Raptors do not necessarily need to shut down Denver’s offense, but they cannot afford to let the Nuggets dictate the terms of engagement.

Can the Raptors Dominate the Possession Battle?

Toronto Raptors Allen Graves looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Emirates NBA Cup | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps Toronto’s clearest advantage entering this matchup is its ability to manufacture additional possessions.

Against a team as offensively efficient as Denver, winning the possession battle could be the single most important determining factor in Toronto’s ability to remain competitive.

The Raptors must capitalize on their ability to generate turnovers, attack the offensive glass and protect the basketball themselves.

Toronto’s offensive rebounding is particularly important given the potential limitations of its available offensive personnel. Second-chance opportunities can help compensate for stretches of inefficient half-court offense while placing additional pressure on Denver’s defense.

Equally important will be converting defensive disruptions into meaningful transition opportunities. Forcing turnovers without capitalizing on them will do little to offset Denver’s offensive firepower.

The Raptors cannot reasonably expect to win a game predicated exclusively on half-court offense against the Nuggets, especially given their current injury concerns.

However, generating a significant advantage in field-goal attempts could help neutralize the disparity in offensive efficiency.

Toronto needs to make this game physical, uncomfortable and possession-driven rather than allowing Denver to turn it into a showcase of offensive execution.

Can the Raptors Contain the Brilliance of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray uses center Nikola Jokic to get away from Utah Jazz guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-man game between Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray remains one of the most difficult offensive partnerships to defend in basketball.

Their chemistry, patience and ability to manipulate defensive coverages create an endless series of difficult decisions for opposing teams.

Playing too aggressively against Murray opens opportunities for Jokic in the short roll. Committing additional defenders to Jokic creates opportunities for Denver’s perimeter players, while conservative coverages can leave Murray comfortable operating in the midrange.

Jakob Poeltl’s ability to defend Jokic without requiring excessive defensive assistance will be critical. Forcing double-teams on the former MVP will create systemic breakdowns that Denver can exploit; Poeltl is the critical piece in this defensive scheme if Murray-Boyles is unable to play.

The Raptors have an uphill climb to slow this elite duo over 48 minutes, but it will be an essential piece in gaining a victory over the Nuggets.

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