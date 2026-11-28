It goes without saying that the Toronto Raptors will get a major boost with the return of Kawhi Leonard. For the time being, his return date is TBD, but the Raptors will be providing an update on his timeline early next week per ESPN.

Toronto has been forced to lean on its depth, as Leonard's absence has now reached sixteen games and counting. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley have also missed multiple games thus far in the young season, which has created some opportunities for players who started out lower on the depth chart to get some quality minutes.

The Raptors may sit at 5-11 since Leonard went down, but they have found quality contributions throughout their rotation. Head Coach Darko Rajakovic will have an unexpected balancing act on his hands once the roster is back at full strength. Unfortunately keeping everyone involved may not be realistic.

Ja'Kobe Walter Could See His Minutes Squeezed

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) dribbles our of pressure during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walter has benefitted significantly from the Raptors injury troubles, along with their difficulty to find consistent perimeter shooting. His role reduction will not be a result of lack of production, but rather the fact that he is currently fourth on the team in minutes per game.

Walter is averaging 11.6 points per game along with four rebounds and two assists in 31.2 minutes. He sustained a right quad injury himself in Toronto's most recent clash against the Brooklyn Nets, but he likely was due for a minutes reduction regardless when Leonard and Barrett return and he moves back to the second unit.

Jamison Battle Could Also See His Role Shrink

Nov 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Battle is in his third season in the NBA, and he has also been a consistent source of perimeter shooting for Toronto. In both of his full seasons with the Raptors, and thus far in the young season, he has shot over 40 per cent from beyond the arc. Despite this, he only averaged 8.5 minutes across 61 appearances last season.

This year, his minutes jumped to 18.7 per game, which more closely resembles the role that he had in his rookie season. The Raptors will certainly do their best to keep a sharpshooter like Battle involved, but once Leonard and Barrett return, Toronto will not need to rely as heavily on their reserve shooters to create offense.

Leonard's return is certainly much anticipated, but Toronto will have to find a balance between leaning on their star players, and giving their younger guys enough playing time to continue developing.

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