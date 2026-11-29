The Toronto Raptors are facing off against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets inside Scotiabank Arena, but they might be doing so without several key members of the team.

The Raptors have already ruled out RJ Barrett, Kawhi Leonard, Nate Bittle and Kevin McCullar Jr., but three of the team's top players are listed as questionable for the matchup. Second-year pro Collin Murray-Boyles is dealing with a knee injury, while starting point guard Immanuel Quickley is nursing a foot issue. Shooting guard Ja’Kobe Walter is dealing with a quad injury of his own.

Raptors injury report vs. Nuggets:



OUT

Barrett (R Hamstring Strain)

Bittle (G League - Two-Way)

Leonard (L Knee Injury Management)

McCullar Jr (G League - Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE

Murray-Boyles (L Knee Contusion)

Quickley (R Foot Soreness)

Walter (R Quad Contusion) — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) November 28, 2026

Who Steps Up for Raptors?

Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves looks on against the Brooklyn Nets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the potential of five players in the rotation missing out of the game, that will force players like rookie Allen Graves to step up.

Graves has started for the Raptors in each of the last three games and is expected to do the same when the Nuggets come to town. Raptors forward Scottie Barnes believes Graves has taken a step in the right direction since joining the starting lineup.

“He's been great, rebounding the ball at a high rate, getting there with those offensive rebounds. He's been defensive rebounding as well. He has great hands, been guarding the ball, staying in front of the ball. I think that's what he's been working on, staying in front of the ball, and I think he's been taking up that challenge," Barnes said of Graves.

"Hitting shots, of course, that's what we're going to need on this team when we try to drive and he's open. That one more, just being able to make those shots and knock it down, it just opens up and creates so much space for everybody out there on the floor.”

Allen Graves has been thriving since moving into the Raptors' starting lineup.



Scottie Barnes: “He's been great, rebounding the ball at a high rate, getting there with those offensive rebounds. He's been defensive rebounding as well. He has great hands, been guarding the ball,… pic.twitter.com/rgICc4xNXn — Full Court Press (@fcpnba) November 28, 2026

How Graves Has Improved

Part of what made Graves so intriguing as a prospect in the first round of this year's draft was his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. He made 41 per cent of his shots last season at Santa Clara, but questions remained as to whether he could sustain that in the pros.

He has made 34 per cent of his looks from beyond the arc, which is respectable at this stage in his career, but there is also room for that to improve. If he can continue making these corner threes, he'll fit right into the Raptors moving forward.

Start Allen Graves forever. pic.twitter.com/8P0TsC2oEL — Pensare Basketball (@PensareBBall) November 28, 2026

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Raptors is scheduled for 6 pm ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

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