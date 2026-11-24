The Toronto Raptors may not be in action, but their NBA Cup fate could be decided when the Detroit Pistons visit the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors, Pistons, and Magic are all fighting to win East Group A, but the race could end tonight if the Magic can beat the Pistons.

Here's a look at how the Raptors are affected with the results of the contest:

What Happens if Magic Win

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles against Alex Morales of the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors should be rooting against the Magic in this contest. Orlando is off to a 3-0 start in the NBA Cup, thanks to wins against the Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. This puts them in the driver's seat going into the final stretch of games, and Orlando can become the first team to clinch a spot in the knockout round with a win at home.

The Magic know what it takes to advance in the NBA Cup after going all the way to the semifinals in Las Vegas last year before losing to the eventual champion, the New York Knicks. Orlando is off to a 7-9 start this season, but three of those wins come from NBA Cup games and they are hoping to use this opportunity to catapult them in the Eastern Conference standings.

What Happens if Pistons Win

Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Pistons win would keep them alive with the Raptors in the group. A one-point victory would keep the Magic in first place, but the Pistons still have a game to go against the Bucks to close out the group.

Detroit should beat Milwaukee, which would mean they would be ahead of Orlando in a tie of 3-1 teams. A Pistons win wouldn't eliminate the Magic, but Orlando would need both Detroit to lose to Milwaukee and Toronto to lose to Brooklyn. In that scenario, the Magic would have three wins while the Pistons and Raptors would have two.

What Raptors Need for Best Outcome Possible

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order for the Raptors to advance, they need the Pistons to beat the Magic. That would be the first step toward moving on in the tournament. The next steps would come on Friday. Not only would the Raptors have to beat the Nets, but the Pistons would also have to beat the Bucks.

A two-team tiebreaker between the Magic and Raptors would go to Orlando since they won the NBA Cup game at Scotiabank Arena in late October. However, a three-team tie would then take things to a point-differential tiebreaker. The Pistons are currently +13 in the point differential, while the Raptors are at +9.

In order for Toronto to advance, all three teams need to finish 3-1. Detroit would get two boosts in their point differential, while the Magic would get one hit. This opens the door for the Raptors to clinch the group, but they would need to beat the Nets by a lot of points.

There is also a wild card spot up for grabs among the second-place teams in the East. The Cleveland Cavaliers are already at +21, which is 12 points better than the Raptors, while the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards are each at +12.

With one game to go, it looks like a tough road for the Raptors to advance in the NBA Cup, but they still have a chance. If they want to keep those hopes alive, it starts with a Pistons win against the Magic.

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