The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on the Detroit Pistons in their third NBA Cup game of the season.

The Raptors have lost their last six games, mainly because they have been one of the most injured teams in the league. Kawhi Leonard has been out for almost four weeks, Scottie Barnes has missed five games, and most recently, RJ Barrett suffered a hamstring strain while Collin Murray-Boyles entered the league's concussion protocol.

With the game between the two teams inching closer, we spoke with Detroit Pistons On SI contributor Caden Handwork to learn more about the Pistons' current state of affairs and what to expect in the matchup.

What is the biggest difference between this year's Pistons and the No. 1 seed from last year?

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles up court during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without the defensive prowess of Beef Stew and the absence of Jalen Duren, the Pistons have had to rely more on their offensive talent while still remaining a stout defensive team. While fast starts have been hard to come by, Cade Cunningham has truly been playing at an MVP level, which could result in the Pistons taking the next step in a loaded Eastern Conference.

How important is competing in the NBA Cup for the Pistons?

Extremely important, the Pistons fell short in last year’s NBA Cup, and advancing further this year will be a major confidence booster for the team.

Who is the X-Factor for the Pistons in this matchup?

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several I could name, but Daniss Jenkins is the one I’m keeping my eye on. He’s stepped up in many games this season and continues to show the value he brings to the Pistons rotation.

If the Pistons were to lose this matchup, what would be the reason why?

Slow start: the Pistons’ four losses this season have featured slow starts for the team. It’s important that the Pistons set the tone early.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie dribbles in the second half against the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be an exciting back-and-forth battle that won’t disappoint, but in the end I’m taking the Pistons to win a 121-115 thriller.

Tip-off for the game between the Raptors and Pistons is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

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