Raptors vs. Bucks: 5 Questions Beyond the Box Score

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks for their second NBA Cup game of the year.

The Raptors lost to the Orlando Magic in their first Cup game, while the Bucks are beginning their slate in the in-season tournament. Ahead of tonight's game, we spoke with Milwaukee Bucks On SI contributor Tre Allen to learn more about Milwaukee's current state of affairs.

How has the Bucks era without Giannis Antetokounmpo started off so far?

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo walks on the court during a break in the action. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks start since Giannis Antetokounmpo left has been what everyone has expected. Everyone knew that the Bucks would struggle this season especially with the gauntlet of the schedule and it’s been that. They had opportunities to win games, but poor fourth quarter execution and other mistakes has held them back from a potential better record.

I do like what I’m seeing from head coach Taylor Jenkins with his energy and game plan, but the execution from the players like missing shots have not been there.

What is the biggest surprise so far this season with the Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would say the competitiveness. Milwaukee has put themselves in a position to win a lot of games, but one bad quarter or first half has held them back. I would also say Jaime Jaquez Jr. in general has been a surprise with his efficiency especially from the 3-point line shooting at 48.4% on almost five attempts per game.

What is one thing people should know about the Bucks that cannot be found in a box score?

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins calls out to his bench during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would say the overall execution on the offensive end. The stats do reflect their shooting and scoring, but actually watching the games, Jenkins has a lot of good actions out of timeouts and sets to get players open and work to their strengths.

A lot of times this season he’s said he likes the looks that they’ve gotten this season, but they just haven’t gotten them to fall which obviously shows on the box score and stat sheets

If the Bucks were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles the ball up court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bucks were to beat the Raptors, it would be because they were able to play good on both ends of the court. Their defense has not been good this season ranking No. 27 in opponent points per game and the offense is not any better at No. 21 in points per game.

One side always holds them back and as cliche as it sounds, they need to play a full game of basketball where they’re trying to dig themselves out of a hole or going ice cold for a stretch of the game.

What is your prediction for the game?

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after the game against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have been surprisingly low on defense for all the expectations they had with the addition of Kawhi Leonard to pair with Scottie Barnes, but made up for it with having a good offense. Granted Leonard has only played two games, so I expect the defense to turn around when he returns. Outside of Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bucks haven’t had a consistent source of offense.

Between the Bucks incapabilities and Toronto being a better team offensively, I think the Raptors win, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Milwaukee made it close than people expect as they’ve done a few times this season. Score prediction: 125-113.

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