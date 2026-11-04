4 Key Storylines: Raptors vs. Nuggets

Coming off an ugly but dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Toronto Raptors will need a much more complete performance against a Denver team led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray.

Toronto has shown flashes of being a dangerous team on both ends of the floor, but offensive stagnation, inconsistent production from its stars, and defensive lapses remain concerns.

Here are four of the biggest storylines heading into the matchup.

1. Can the Raptors Slow Down Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not be a more difficult offensive duo to contain in the NBA than Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Jokic’s combination of scoring, rebounding, and elite playmaking makes him nearly impossible to defend with conventional schemes. His ability to orchestrate Denver’s offense from virtually anywhere on the floor forces opposing defenses into unique problems.

For Toronto, the challenge will be finding a balance between limiting Jokic’s scoring opportunities and preventing him from picking apart defensive rotations.

Sending additional defenders at Jokic risks opening up cutting lanes and perimeter opportunities, while defending him straight up allows the Serbian superstar to exploit individual matchups.

Murray presents an entirely different problem.

His ability to create off the dribble, operate in the pick-and-roll, and knock down difficult perimeter shots makes him particularly dangerous when paired with Jokic.

Toronto’s defensive coverages, particularly with Scottie Barnes or Collin Murray-Boyles off the court, will be tested throughout this battle. The Raptors must remain clean in their rotations while dealing with Denver’s creative spacing.

Slowing Jokic and Murray is unlikely to mean shutting them down entirely. Instead, Toronto must make their possessions difficult and prevent the duo from controlling every aspect of the game.

2. Can the Raptors Put an End to Their Offensive Stagnation?

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite escaping with a victory against the Clippers, Toronto’s offensive execution left plenty to be desired.

The Raptors have demonstrated an ability to generate offense through defensive pressure, transition opportunities, and attacking the paint. However, when forced into extended half-court possessions, their offense can become stagnant and predictable.

Too often, possessions devolve into isolation basketball, with limited off-ball movement and players standing around waiting for something to develop.

Against Denver, those stretches could prove costly.

The Nuggets possess enough offensive firepower to turn prolonged scoring droughts into significant deficits, making Toronto’s half-court execution especially important.

The Raptors must prioritize ball movement, purposeful cutting, and creating advantages before Denver’s defense can become established.

Scottie Barnes’ ability to initiate offense and create opportunities for teammates will be critical, while Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett must help maintain pace and offensive organization.

Toronto cannot afford to rely exclusively on difficult individual shot-making to generate consistent production.

The question is whether the Raptors can establish a sustainable offensive rhythm or whether the stagnant possessions that have become increasingly concerning will continue against one of the Western Conference’s premier opponents.

3. Can Toronto’s Big Three Put Together Four Complete Quarters?

LA Clippers guard Gradey Dick dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have the individual talent to compete with quality opponents, but getting consistent production from their three primary offensive weapons remains a challenge in the absence of injured Kawhi Leonard.

Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett have each demonstrated an ability to take over stretches of games. The issue has been getting all three to contribute effectively over a full 48 minutes.

Barnes remains Toronto’s most versatile player, capable of influencing the game through scoring, playmaking, rebounding, and defensive activity.

Barrett, meanwhile, offers downhill aggression and the ability to pressure defenses by attacking the rim.

However, the trio’s offensive production has not always complemented one another.

At times, Toronto’s offense becomes overly dependent on one player while the others struggle to remain involved.

Against Denver, the Raptors need their three stars to establish a more consistent offensive balance.

That does not necessarily mean all three need massive scoring performances. Instead, each must remain engaged, make decisive reads, and contribute within the flow of the offense.

If Toronto can get four quarters of complementary basketball from Barnes, Quickley, and Barrett, its chances of competing with Denver improve considerably.

4. Will Denver’s Role Players Break Out Against Toronto?

Denver Nuggets forward Trevon Brazile comes on for forward Aaron Gordon against the Portland Trail Blazers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Jokic and Murray understandably command most of the attention, Denver’s supporting cast could ultimately determine the outcome of this matchup.

One of the greatest challenges when defending Jokic is his ability to elevate the players around him.

His exceptional court vision and passing instincts consistently create high-quality scoring opportunities for teammates, particularly when opponents become overly aggressive sending defensive help.

For Toronto, this creates a difficult balancing act.

The Raptors must apply enough pressure to disrupt Denver’s primary offensive options without repeatedly surrendering uncontested perimeter shots and easy opportunities around the basket.

Toronto’s defensive rotations and communication will be especially important.

Overcommitting to Jokic or Murray could allow Denver’s complementary players to find an offensive rhythm, turning what begins as a two-man defensive challenge into a much larger problem.

The Raptors have the skills to disrupt passing lanes and contest shots, but those advantages mean little without consistent execution from off-ball defenders like Barrett, Walter, and Jamison Battle.

If Denver’s supporting cast begins knocking down open shots and capitalizing on Toronto’s defensive breakdowns, the Nuggets could quickly become overwhelming offensively.

Ultimately, Toronto’s ability to contain Denver’s secondary scoring options may prove just as important as its approach to Jokic and Murray.

Final Thoughts

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic at press conference at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have shown they can survive adversity and find ways to win games, but facing Denver represents a different level of challenge.

Toronto must improve its half-court execution, get consistent contributions from its stars, and maintain defensive discipline against one of basketball’s most dangerous offensive combinations.

A victory would represent another encouraging step forward, but even a competitive performance could provide valuable insight into where this Raptors team stands.

The biggest question is whether Toronto can turn its flashes of potential into a complete, 48-minute performance against an elite opponent.

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