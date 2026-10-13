The Toronto Raptors face a difficult challenge if they decide to make a trade this season. With limited financial flexibility and few mid-tier contracts to use as matching salaries, finding upgrades without taking on significant additional cost could prove challenging.

Here are five affordable players the Toronto Raptors could consider if they decide to explore the trade market.

1. Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins drives for the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 salary: $4 million

Ryan Rollins might be the most intriguing option on this list after his breakout 2025-26 campaign with Milwaukee. The 24-year-old guard averaged 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 74 games, establishing himself as a player on the rise in NBA circles.

Rollins offers a combination of shot creation, playmaking and perimeter defense that could help Toronto immensely. His ability to handle the ball and take on primary perimeter matchups would fit seamlessly into the Raptors scheme and provide them with yet another long-term piece to add to the future core of this team.

The financial appeal is equally significant. Rollins earns $4 million in 2026-27, with a $4 million player option for 2027-28 that he will certainly decline.

The challenge is convincing Milwaukee to part with a young guard who has significantly outperformed his contract. Toronto would likely need to offer an overwhelming package to land Rollins, but if they were able to, he is the ideal player for this roster now and in the future.

2. Kris Dunn, Los Angeles Clippers

LA Clippers guard Kris Dunn reacts after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 salary: $5.68 million

Kris Dunn would provide Toronto with a different kind of backcourt upgrade. The veteran guard averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 82 games during the 2025-26 season, shooting 37.4% from three-point range.

Dunn's greatest strength remains his defense. He can pressure opposing ball handlers, navigate screens and make life difficult for guards who rely on penetration. For a Toronto team looking to improve its perimeter defense, that skill set could be invaluable.

His offensive limitations are worth considering. Dunn is not a high-volume scorer or a primary offensive creator. However, he is one of the truly elite perimeter defenders in the league while also providing a high-IQ offensive element on or off-ball.

Dunn is scheduled to earn $5,684,800 in 2026-27, the final season of his contract.

That expiring deal would limit Toronto's long-term financial obligation although the Raptors would still need to provide fairly significant assets to land an in-demand player like Dunn.

3. Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins during the 2026 NBA Playoffs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 salary: $7.61 million

Goga Bitadze could be an appealing option if Toronto wants additional frontcourt insurance without committing starter-level money.

The 27-year-old center averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 64 appearances for Orlando during 2025-26, shooting an impressive 67.6% from the field.

Bitadze is not an offensive centrepiece, but he offers size, interior finishing, rim protection and rebounding. His presence could help Toronto maintain its defensive identity off the bench or even in starting units. Bitadze isn't a sexy player, but he is the type of low-cost add that can change the Raptors depth going into a playoff run.

Bitadze is set to earn approximately $7.61 million in 2026-27 and is an unrestricted Free Agent after this season.

Orlando is another team that has significant cap concerns, and sheading Bitadze's deal for future assets may be something they would be open to, especially considering the front court depth they currently have.

4. Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 salary: $9.22 million

Ty Jerome would be the most expensive player on this list, but he could also provide Toronto with a meaningful offensive upgrade.

In 15 games during the 2025-26 season, Jerome averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 42.0% from three-point range. The sample is small, but his production demonstrates the scoring and playmaking upside he can offer.

Jerome can operate as a primary or secondary ball handler, create his own shot and punish defenses that give him space on the perimeter. Those skills could be particularly useful when Toronto needs another player capable of organizing the offense and generating scoring opportunities outside its primary options.

The obvious concern is availability. His limited number of appearances in 2025-26 makes his health an important part of any evaluation.

Jerome's contract pays him $9,220,050 in 2026-27, with a $9,659,100 player option for 2027-28, which would most likely be declined if he has a healthy 2026-2027 season.

Toronto would need to weigh his offensive upside against the salary commitment and medical questions. If Memphis were open to a deal, however, Jerome could address one of the team's most important rotational needs.

5. Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 salary: $2.30 million

Oso Ighodaro is a perfect plug-and-play big option for the Raptors scheme.

The 24-year-old forward-center averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists across all 82 games for Phoenix in 2025-26, shooting 65.3% from the field.

Ighodaro's appeal isn’t related to scoring. His passing ability for a big man would thrive in the Raptors' ball-movement-heavy scheme, while his mobility and willingness to compete defensively make him an optimal piece.

He would not necessarily solve an immediate scoring problem, but Toronto could view him as a relatively inexpensive investment in its frontcourt rotation. At 24, there is still room for improvement, but Ighodaro immediately becomes a key piece that fits perfectly within the switch-and-recover defensive schemes the Raptors employ.

Ighodaro is scheduled to earn $2,296,271 in 2026-27, with a team option worth $2,486,995 for 2027-28.

That team option provides additional flexibility, making him an attractive candidate if Phoenix is willing to discuss a deal. His low salary would also make him easier to accommodate financially than many established rotation players. With the Suns having heavy future investment in Khaman Maluach and the recently re-signed Mark Williams, Ighodaro could be a tradeable asset for the Suns.

The Toronto Raptors Should Prioritize Scheme Fit

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic shares a smile with Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These five players would each be significant upgrades for the Toronto Raptors. Rollins brings high-level upside as a core piece moving forward; Dunn provides defensive toughness on the perimeter; Bitadze gives frontcourt depth and rim protection; Jerome adds offensive creation on or off-ball; and Ighodaro represents a low-cost impact and a seamless fit within their scheme.

If the right opportunity emerges, acquiring players like these could help Toronto improve its depth without dramatically altering its short-term financial plans. The key will be finding a player whose role, salary and potential contribution justify the cost of acquiring him.

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