The Toronto Raptors are running out of healthy bodies, and with their latest injury updates, the Raptors will need somebody to step up. With RJ Barrett expected to be reevaluated in two weeks with a hamstring strain, and Collin Murray-Boyles concussion, Toronto will have to dig even deeper on the depth chart to attempt to tread water while Kawhi Leonard is sidelined.

Having dropped six games in a row, Toronto sits at 9th place in the Eastern Conference. Finding additional production from players at the end of the rotation will be the key to turning things around. Jamison Battle and Allen Graves are two players who could benefit from the increased opportunities created by the slew of injuries to the Raptors' frontcourt.

Jamison Battle Could Give the Raptors Much-Needed Scoring

Nov 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Battle scored 19 points while shooting 50 per cent from beyond the arc in the Raptors' narrow loss to the Washington Wizards, in a game where he replaced RJ Barrett in the starting lineup. In his first start of the season, he proved that he can provide a spark when Toronto needs it, even with a larger volume of minutes.

Battle certainly won't be able to replace everything that Barrett brings to the team. However, his perimeter shooting ability could help to take some attention away from Scottie Barnes in the absence of Barrett. What remains to be sseen is if Battle is able to be productive enough to carve out a role for himself once Toronto is back to full strength.

Allen Graves Has an Opportunity to Carve Out a Rotation Spot

Nov 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves (22) makes a three point basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves played a season-high 31 minutes in the Raptors' last game against the Wizards. The rookie accumulated nine points, five rebounds and a block. With Murray-Boyles and Barrett unavailable, Graves now has access to the most valuable resource that a developing rookie can have, consistent NBA minutes.

The challenge now lies in the form of consistency. Graves has shown flashes of excellence early on in his rookie season, as he recorded five rebounds in under 20 minutes on two separate occasions. With the Raptors searching for answers, there is a real opportunity for Graves to make a case for himself as the answer.

Both Battle and Graves have the chance to provide reliable minutes to Toronto in a time when they need it most. They have an opportunity to make it significantly more difficult for the Raptors' coaching staff to deny them consistent minutes even when Leonard, Barrett, and Murray-Boyles return.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.