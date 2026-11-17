The Toronto Raptors will look to snap a four-game losing streak tonight against the New York Knicks, who erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit before winning 112-108 in overtime Sunday.

Injuries have certainly played a part, with the Raptors being without their top two players for much of the season.

Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined since Oct. 25 with a left knee injury. Scottie Barnes missed four games with a groin strain, including three during the current skid, before returning Sunday with 30 points.

Leonard remains out tonight, while Barnes is questionable with an illness.

A Ceiling Against Winning Teams

Tyrese Maxey blocks the drive of Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto is beating the teams they should, and struggling against formidable ones.

The Raptors' opponents over their four-game slide— Memphis, Boston, Philadelphia and New York— have a combined 40-16 record.

The Raptors are 5-1 against teams currently below .500 but 0-7 against teams at .500 or better, losing those seven games by an average of 12 points.

Leonard played only the first two games, both wins against teams below .500. Toronto has yet to beat a winning team, with or without its star forward.

The Offence Goes Quiet

Toronto Raptors Jamal Shead controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defence hasn’t taken a step backward. Toronto has allowed 112.8 points per game during the losing streak, virtually identical to its average through the first nine games despite facing stronger competition.

The offence has been a different story. After averaging 118.2 points through their first nine games, the Raptors have managed just 103.8 during the skid. Their 93-point effort against Boston was a season low.

Shooting continues to be the main area of concern.

Toronto attempts 10.6 more shots per game than its opponents but shoots 2.0 percentage points worse from the field, 4.0 worse from 3-point range and 8.2 worse at the free-throw line.

Coming Up Short Late

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe drives for a dunk against the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Late-game situations are where the Raptors miss their closers in Leonard and Barnes most.

Toronto is 1-4 in games decided by seven points or fewer. Sunday’s loss against the Knicks was the latest example, with the Raptors unable close out a game they appeared to have under control.

A win tonight would pull Toronto within a game of sixth-place New York and snap a 14-game losing streak against the Knicks. The Raptors then host Washington on Wednesday to close out the back-to-back.

Toronto needs to show it can make shots and close out games against the Eastern Conference's better teams.

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