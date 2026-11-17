The Toronto Raptors have shown they can compete with the New York Knicks. Now they need to prove they can actually beat them.

Following another frustrating 112-108 loss on Sunday, Toronto has an immediate opportunity to redeem itself against a team that has consistently had their number.

With Kawhi Leonard still sidelined, the Raptors need to embrace the defensive identity they have been building around Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles.

If Toronto hopes to finally get over the hump against New York finally, three adjustments could make the difference.

Dictate the Pace and Force New York Out of Its Comfort Zone

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Knicks are perfectly comfortable turning games into methodical half-court battles, particularly when Jalen Brunson can dictate the tempo and manipulate defensive matchups.

Toronto cannot allow that to happen.

The Raptors are most dangerous when their defense becomes the catalyst for their offense. Their length, activity, and ability to force turnovers create transition opportunities.

But playing faster doesn’t simply mean rushing possessions.

The Raptors need to control the terms of engagement, push after defensive rebounds, attack mismatches early and maintain the quick decision-making that makes their motion offense effective.

When Toronto becomes stagnant, New York can load up defensively, eliminate driving lanes and force difficult late-clock attempts.

The objective should be to make the Knicks uncomfortable with the pace and physical demands of the game, rather than allowing Brunson to dictate the game's rhythm.

Continue to Swarm Brunson and Towns

Bucks guard Tyler Herro battles for a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles and center Jakob Poeltl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York’s offensive foundation revolves around the creation and decision-making of Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Both present unique challenges, and neither can be consistently neutralized through individual defensive assignments alone.

Toronto’s answer needs to be collective.

The Raptors must continue sending multiple bodies toward Brunson, crowding his preferred operating areas and forcing him to make decisions under pressure. Their defensive length gives them opportunities to disrupt passing angles and challenge his ability to navigate ball screens.

Against Towns, the Raptors need to be equally aggressive without sacrificing their defensive structure.

His ability to stretch the floor can pull rim protectors away from the basket, opening driving lanes and creating opportunities for New York’s other offensive players.

That makes the defensive versatility of Barnes and Murray-Boyles particularly important.

However, aggressive defensive schemes only work when all five players are connected.

Sending additional defenders toward Brunson or Towns accomplishes little if weak-side rotations are late, cutters are left unattended, or shooters receive uncontested opportunities.

The goal isn’t necessarily to eliminate their production. It’s to make every possession difficult and prevent their individual creation from generating easy opportunities for everyone else.

Shorten the Leash and Demand Defensive Accountability

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey bocks the drive of Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most important adjustment Toronto can make has less to do with X’s and O’s and more to do with accountability.

The Raptors are attempting to establish a defensive identity built around physicality, versatility, communication and relentless activity.

That identity cannot be optional, and Darko Rajakovic made this clear with the late-game removal of RJ Barrett after repeatedly failing to fulfill his defensive obligations on Sunday night.

With Leonard unavailable, Toronto doesn’t have the luxury of consistently overcoming defensive breakdowns through elite individual shot creation. Every missed rotation, blown assignment and failure to recognize an opposing action carries greater consequences.

And those mistakes need to impact playing time.

Players who struggle to navigate screens, lose awareness of the basketball, or repeatedly compromise Toronto’s defensive structure cannot continue to receive extended opportunities simply because they offer offensive production.

The Raptors have enough defensive talent to make life miserable for opposing offenses, but that potential is meaningless if individual lapses undermine the collective effort.

This is particularly important against a disciplined Knicks team capable of identifying and repeatedly exploiting weak links.

That doesn’t mean demanding perfection. Players will make mistakes, and aggressive defensive schemes naturally create occasional breakdowns.

But there is a meaningful difference between mistakes made through aggression and those resulting from poor awareness, inadequate effort or repeated failures to execute.

Toronto needs to reward players who consistently buy into its defensive principles, even when their offensive contributions are less impressive.

Until Leonard returns, Toronto’s clearest path to sustained success is not to attempt to outscore opponents in half-court battles. It’s becoming a team opponents dread playing because every possession requires extraordinary effort.

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