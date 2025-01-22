Takeaways for Toronto in Raptors Shocking Comeback Victory vs Magic
Toronto Raptors 109, Orlando Magic 93
Two-Way Scottie
Scottie Barnes can carry the load.
He may never be the most polished offensive player, but his two-way impact sets him apart. Few players in the league can dominate on both ends like Toronto’s All-Star. His ability to anchor the offense while taking on the opposing team’s best player defensively puts him in elite company as a true two-way force.
At times, it’s clearly exhausting.
Slowing down Paolo Banchero, bringing the ball up the court, and battling inside is no easy task. Yet Barnes does it at an exceptional level. After a sluggish start Tuesday, he regrouped and delivered a phenomenal performance. He hit tough turnaround jumpers, made smart plays out of the post, and carried the heaviest defensive responsibilities for Toronto.
Barnes put his versatility on full display. He picked Banchero’s pocket in the second quarter, capping the play with his signature look-back dunk in transition. Later, he swatted away a Trevelin Queen layup in the third quarter as the Raptors tightened their grip on the game.
Banchero still got his points, finishing with 26 points in 32 minutes, but it didn’t come easy. Barnes consistently walled off the 6-foot-10 forward, forcing him into tough, contested jumpers throughout the night. On the other end, it was Barnes who stole the spotlight, delivering a standout performance with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Raptors to victory.
A Bench Spark
The game got off to an ugly start for Toronto. The Raptors came out flat, with the offense looking disorganized and ineffective while Orlando caught fire from deep. Toronto burned their first timeout less than two minutes into the game and called another one just eight minutes in when the Magic jumped out to a 21-point lead.
Desperate for a spark, Toronto swapped out the entire starting lineup, hoping the bench could provide a lift.
It worked.
Bruce Brown got things rolling after an odd technical foul call against the Raptors. He drained a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter and added 10 points before the first break. Kelly Olynyk delivered one of his showings of the season, and Toronto’s veterans provided the steady presence the team had been searching for. Brown finished the night with 15 points while Olynyk added 12 points and a career-high four blocks in what was a +39 showing from the Canadian big man.
It’s a testament to the value the Raptors place on their veteran players, even in a season focused on development. Tuesday’s performances from Brown and Olynyk highlighted why that strategy can pay off. When the game threatened to spiral out of control early, the veterans stabilized the team and kept Toronto competitive against a strong Magic squad.
Highlight of the Night
Gradey Dick stuck the Raptors to a nine-point third-quarter lead with a huge one-handed slam after an over-aggressive closeout by Banchero. It capped a momentum-changing run by the Raptors who never let the Magic get back in the game.
Dick connected on a pair of three-pointers, providing Toronto with 17 points in 28 minutes.
Up Next: Atlanta Hawks
The Raptors will hit the road to open a two-game series in Atlanta against the Hawks starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET