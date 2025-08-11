Toronto Raptors 2025-26 Schedule Release Date Confirmed with Early Details Announced
The wait is almost over for the Toronto Raptors.
The NBA will release its 2025-26 schedule on Tuesday, outlining the road ahead for the season. The release will include an 80-game slate, with two more games still to be determined based on the results of the NBA Cup group stage in December.
As expected, the Raptors will not be playing on Christmas Day. Toronto has appeared on the league’s marquee holiday schedule just twice in franchise history, a home game against the Boston Celtics in 2019 and a road game in 2001 against the New York Knicks. The team will also not take part in the NBA’s opening night on October 21.
It will be revealed Tuesday whether Toronto will extend one of its more unusual streaks. The team has opened at home in every October dating back to the 2008 season. The lone exception came in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign, when the opener was played on the road in late December.
Tuesday’s release will provide the complete outline of the season, from long Western Conference trips to visits from the league’s biggest stars. It will also show how the schedule lines up for an intriguing Raptors team coming off a 30-win season and looking to take a step forward this year.
Toronto’s final two regular-season games will be determined later in the year based on the team’s performance in the NBA Cup group stage. Those matchups will be finalized once the tournament’s opening round wraps up in December.
The complete 82-game slate will be set once those final two games are known. The TSN and Sportsnet television breakdown will be released at a later date.