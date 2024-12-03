Raptors Coach Challenges Scottie Barnes to be More Aggressive
Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković laid it out perfectly last season: “If you’re closing out on Scottie Barnes, God help you.”
It’s a message the NBA has clearly heard this season.
Take last week’s blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, for example. Almost every time Barnes caught the ball behind the three-point line, New Orleans sat back, daring him to shoot. It wasn’t necessarily a sign of disrespect, but rather an acknowledgment of where Barnes is most dangerous: barreling downhill into the paint.
So, what happened when the Pelicans played off Barnes?
The 6-foot-8 All-Star forward let it fly—over and over again.
It wasn’t a pretty night for Barnes, who finished just 2-for-12 from three-point range, but the game reflected a larger trend in his development. Barnes is averaging more three-point attempts per game than ever before. Through the first 10 games of the season, nearly a third of his shots have come from beyond the arc.
“If I feel like I’m open, I’m ready to shoot it. If they’re going to give me that space, give me that time, I feel confident in my shot,” Barnes said Monday following practice. “I’m working on it every single day and it feels great to me. Every one I release I feel like it’s going in.”
But so far this season, the results haven’t matched the confidence.
Barnes is shooting 27.3% on three-pointers, the lowest mark of his career. On catch-and-shoot opportunities, he’s been respectable, knocking down 35% of those looks. But his pull-up attempts—while few in number—have been largely unsuccessful. The disparity highlights a work in progress: Barnes is finding his rhythm as a shooter, and the Raptors are betting big on him taking those steps forward.
“I’m not comfortable with that number at all,” said Rajaković who was asked if seven three-point attempts per game is a good number for Barnes to hover around. “I want him to shoot more threes. I want him to take every three that he has open. … If that’s certain nights means 12 threes, shoot 12 threes.”
It’s an unorthodox strategy, especially for a player who thrives inside the arc, but it aligns with the Raptors’ long-term vision. The organization is prioritizing growth over short-term efficiency, trusting that high-volume shooting now will pay dividends in Barnes’ development into a true three-level scorer.
Still, there’s a balance to be struck.
Barnes’ ability to stretch the floor is critical to Toronto’s offense, particularly with the roster missing reliable outside shooting from Immanuel Quickley and, at times, Gradey Dick. In that context, Barnes’ willingness to take open shots—even on off nights—is a necessity. However, his tendency for taking early-shot-clock threes when defenders sag off has often led to wasted possessions. The Raptors are at their best when Barnes is attacking, collapsing defenses, and creating for others—his natural strengths.
The challenge is fostering Barnes’ confidence without undermining his ability to read the game. Rajaković knows that dialing back his aggressiveness could do more harm than good. And in a season that’s more about growth than wins, the Raptors are willing to endure the growing pains.
“It’s just a confidence thing,” Barnes said. “You gain it over time and I’m really confidence right now, so whenever I see some space, I’m shooting that thing.”
Barnes’ confidence is evident, and the Raptors are leaning into it. Whether or not the shots fall right away is secondary. For now, the goal is clear: empower Barnes to shoot, struggle, and eventually succeed.
If he gets there, those “God help you” closeouts Rajaković referenced might come from a different part of the floor. And the Raptors—and Barnes—will be all the better for it.