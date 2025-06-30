Toronto Raptors Free Agency Breakdown: Cap Situation, Roster Spots, and What’s Next
Free agency officially opens Monday at 6 p.m. ET, but don’t expect the Toronto Raptors to be among the teams making moves.
The Raptors appear set to enter training camp with 16 players on standard contracts, including rookies Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin, who are expected to sign in the coming days. Toronto also has three players on two-way deals and one on an Exhibit 10 contract. That leaves just one open spot on the offseason roster and very little flexibility to operate.
“The roster is in place,” MLSE CEO Keith Pelley said Friday following the dismissal of Masai Ujiri. “All the players have signed, and we’re at the luxury tax level.”
Once the rookie deals are finalized, the Raptors are expected to be over the luxury tax threshold, leaving them with no wiggle room beyond minimum contracts. The tax, however, is not officially calculated until the end of the season, which gives Toronto some flexibility to dip below the line by the February trade deadline. That makes any major trade unlikely in the short term unless it involves shedding salary.
There is also a broader organizational factor at play. Ujiri’s departure leaves the Raptors without a president of basketball operations heading into free agency. Until that position is filled, the team is unlikely to commit to any long-term roster decisions. General manager Bobby Webster remains in charge of day-to-day operations, but significant moves are unlikely until new leadership is in place.
The one lingering question on the roster remains at center. Jakob Poeltl is the only proven big man under contract, and the Raptors are expected to head into camp with Colin Castleton, Clifford Omoruyi, and Ulrich Chomche competing for the backup role. All three will get a chance to make their case during Summer League and the preseason. If none of them emerges as a reliable option, Scottie Barnes, Murray-Boyles, and possibly Jonathan Mogbo could provide small-ball minutes at the five.
There is still a chance Toronto signs a veteran big on a minimum deal later this summer, but for now, the roster appears set, the cap is tight, and free agency is expected to be quiet.